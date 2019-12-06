Bond set for Berwyn man charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

Bond was set at $150,000 Dec. 6 for a Berwyn man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Lombard.

Luciano Pantaleon, 49, is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Class 1 felony, according to a DuPage County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Aug. 30 at about 12:10 a.m., DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident at Roosevelt Road and Addison Avenue in Lombard. The victim in the crash, Robert Szabo, 59, of Glen Ellyn, was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

An investigation alleges that the vehicle involved in the crash, a white Ford F250 pickup truck, struck Szabo as he crossed the road, according to the release. The driver of the truck briefly allegedly stopped after the crash before leaving the scene.

Through the course of their investigation, police were led to Pantaleon as the alleged driver of the truck. On Dec. 4, Pantaleon was located at his residence and taken into custody, the report stated.

“I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Robert Szabo,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Robert’s sudden absence from their lives I’m sure has left a hole in their hearts that can never be filled. What makes this case particularly troubling is the allegations that after the crash. Mr. Pantaleon fled the scene leaving a fellow human being on the road to die.”

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said he was proud of his investigators, especially Det. David Molzahn, for never giving up on the months-old case.

“With very little information to go on, and tips few and far between, Detective Molzahn and his team tenaciously followed up on every lead until they were able to provide prosecutors with enough evidence to build a very solid case,” Mendrick said in the release.“We’re all very thankful that their hard work will result in some form of closure for Mr. Szabo’s family and friends.”

Pantaleon’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6 for arraignment in front of Judge Liam Brennan.