Registered sex offender arrested for being near a Morris school

A Gardner man listed on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry has been arrested for being inside a school zone.

On Wednesday, the Morris Police Department arrested William Roger Linden, 76, on two counts of unlawful presence by a convicted sex offender within a school zone, both class four felonies.

According to reports, Linden was allegedly within 500 feet of a school in Morris on two separate dates in October, in violation of the conditions of the sex offender registry.

Linden was convicted aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 9 in Texas in 1999. According to the state's sex offender registry, Linden was 56 at the time of that crime, and his victim was 4 years old.

Linden is listed on the sex offender registry as a "sexual predator." According to the state, a sexual predator. A sexual predator is anyone convicted of specific violations against children, including but not limited to juvenile pimping, exploitation of a child, child pornography, and criminal sexual assault.

Sexual predators are required to register annually for their natural life.

In Illinois, a sex offender cannot be present in any school building or property, or loiter within 500 feet of school property without the permission of the superintendent or school board unless the child sex offender is a parent of a child at that school. If the offender is a parent, they can only be present on school grounds for parent teacher conferences.

Linden was booked into the Grundy County Jail.