Aurora man charged with battery after Downers Grove office altercation

DOWNERS GROVE – An Aurora man was charged with battery Nov. 23 after reportedly pushing a woman inside a Main Street business in Downers Grove.

Francisco Ramirez Jr., 36, of the 300 block of Kendall Street, Aurora, was arrested and charged shortly after the incident, which occurred about 7:50 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street.

The victim told police she was walking north on Main Street across the railroad tracks when a man who was walking a few steps ahead of her stopped, turned around, talked strangely and asked if she had a problem, according to a Downers Grove police department report.

She returned to her business and later realized that the man was in the waiting area. She told him he had no appointment, had no reason to be there and asked him to leave. He refused, causing the woman to open the front door of the business and demand that he leave, the report said. As the man left, he intentionally walked in the victim’s direction, came in contact with her, and pushed her backward into a wooden railing. He left on foot and the woman called police.

Ramirez was later arrested on the platform at the Main Street train station.