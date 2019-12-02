Underwood inquires about misinformation on social media platforms

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood requested information from large social media companies about their policies for users to report suspected misinformation on their platforms.

As vice chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, Underwood and Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, sent letters to the chief executives of Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn last week, according to a news release. The members of Congress sent the letters after an October hearing on election security at which witnesses were unable to communicate to committee members the steps social media users can take in order to report misinformation or disinformation.

“Foreign adversaries are exploiting social media to seek political, economic and military advantages over the United States and its allies,” the members wrote in the letters.

Underwood and Thompson argued that their constituents have a difficult time finding clear guidelines about how to identify and report potentially false information.

“Policies that affect users of social media platforms must be accessible and understandable to those users, in addition to industry experts and to the platforms’ employees,” the representatives wrote.