Richmond-Burton notebook: Logan Grant makes it back for one last game with Rockets

DeKALB – Richmond-Burton nose guard Logan Grant broke through Murphysboro’s line on the second play of Friday’s Class 4A state championship game and dropped running back Zane Caraway for a 2-yard loss.

It might have been the most satisfying tackle of Grant’s football career.

Grant, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior, suffered a torn meniscus, and partially torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his left knee late in the season and had not played in the playoffs. He had surgery four weeks before the state championship game and was able to make it back.

R-B won the title game, 50-14, jumping out to a 44-7 lead.

“Usually after four weeks people are walking. I worked my butt off in physical therapy,” Grant said. “I did what I could to come back and play one more time. I’ve been playing with these guys since I was 6 years old, man, this means the world to play with these guys one more time and win a state championship.”

Grant finished with two tackles as the only points the Rockets allowed came on a kickoff return and a late touchdown when many of the first-stringers were on the bench.

“It felt really good. It felt amazing,” Grant said. “I was so excited to be out there, man, the adrenaline was going. I had a really fun time tonight.”

Business as usual: R-B coach Mike Noll wanted nothing to change from the Rockets' normal routine or approach, even in the biggest game of their careers.

The Rockets did that, jumping out to a quick lead and dominating the entire way, just as they had all season.

“At practice, we’re always told to focus on ourself, not anybody else,” fullback-linebacker Dalton Wood said. “If we win each day, then we have a really good chance winning game day, whatever day it is.”

Defensive lineman Nick Ross shared similar thoughts.

“That’s the way you have to think of it, but obviously you come out here and have the big, ol’ stands and Jumbotron and the big lights and it is a little overwhelming,” Ross said. “But you have to look at is as just another game.”

Big return: R-B led, 17-0, at halftime and received the second-half kickoff, which junior Nick Legnaioli took 88 yards for a touchdown. Noll was expecting something else from the Red Devils.

“We were planning for an onside kick,” Noll said. “When they kicked it deep to him, we were like, ‘Yep, this is good.’ I wouldn’t kick it deep to him for obvious reasons.”

Legnaioli raced down the right sideline, picked up one last block from Landon Jacoby around Murphysboro’s 40 and cut back toward the middle of the field to score.

Almost a record: R-B's 50 points was one shy of the Class 4A championship game scoring record of 51 set by Chicago Phillips in 2015.

One for everybody: When running back Rey Guarjardo broke a 31-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, it gave every starting running back a touchdown in the game. Legnaioli had two, Wood had two, Tyler Anderson had one and Guajardo had one. Guarjardo started for several weeks while Anderson was out with a broken thumb. Anderson came back to start the final two playoff games.

Celebration: R-B will have a parade for the state champions on Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. at Nippersink Middle School. After the parade, the celebration will continue at 3 at the high school.