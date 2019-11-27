Richmond-Burton puts pieces together for memorable run to Class 4A title game

Tyler Anderson sensed three years ago something big might be in store for Richmond-Burton’s football team.

Anderson, now a senior running back-defensive back, had experienced a great deal of success with his friends through their time with the Stateline Comets in The Chicagoland Youth Football League.

“I knew the year above us, with Mikey (Kaufman) and Payton Minzey and all those guys, I thought last year was going to be the year,” Anderson said. “This year is just as special. The guys below us (juniors) are just as good.”

The Rockets (13-0) will seek their second state championship in school history when they face Murphysboro co-op (11-2) at 7 p.m. Friday for the Class 4A state title at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium.

R-B advanced to the semifinals last year where it lost to IC Catholic, 28-9. The Knights won their third consecutive state championship the next week. This season, R-B knocked IC Catholic out in the quarterfinals, 24-14, then defeated Coal City, 30-0, last week to get one step closer to its goal.

Anderson, fullback-linebacker Dalton Wood, wide receiver-defensive back Logan Hutson, linemen Conrad Miller and Nick Ross are among the senior core that has led the way.

Wood is the Rockets’ leading rusher with 1,600 yards and defensive leader at middle linebacker. He said his Comets teams won two TCYFL Super Bowls and were runners-up in two others.

“I’ve been playing with this group since we were in first grade,” Wood said. “We’ve always had success. We really haven’t known anything but success. Freshman year, I was not 100% sure we were this level good and would have a chance to play for a state championship.”

After last season’s semifinal run and into summer camp, Wood thought the Rockets could do this. They are trying to join the 1992 team, which won the Class 2A title.

R-B coach Mike Noll, in his second year at the school, knew he was joining a tradition-rich program. The Rockets have been to the playoffs in 13 consecutive years, and advanced to the semifinals five times in that stretch.

“I did talk to some people (when applying) and knew the freshman class was good and the sophomore class (now seniors) was good,” Noll said. “You know there’s talent there. Richmond’s been a great football community all the way back to the ’80s.”

R-B has a plus-34 ratio in turnovers. The Rockets’ defense, aside from six shutouts and 80 points allowed, has 45 takeaways. The offense is more diverse this season, as Nick Legnaioli likely will pass 1,000 yards with Wood, and quarterback Jacob Huber has thrown for 1,020 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Murphysboro had a rougher road to its first state championship game. The Red Devils defeated Effingham, 20-17, in overtime in last week’s semifinal. Three of their playoff victories have been by one score.

Noll says Murphysboro is the fastest team the Rockets have seen.

“I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen on film,” Noll said. “The thing that jumps out right away is their speed. They run the Pistol Wing-T and run it extremely well. We haven’t seen speed like that. Our kids’ll handle the moment, I’m pretty sure about that. Our guys don’t seem fazed by stuff like that.”

Murphysboro lost its opener, 32-29, to Carbondale, then took a forfeit loss from a teachers’ strike in Week 6. The Red Devils have given up more than 20 points in only one game since then.

Running back Dezmond Clark leads Murphysboro with 1,110 yards rushing, with Jake Hoppenstadt (549) and Zane Caraway (409) next. Caraway is an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State linebacker and Jameirr Frazier was picked on the offensive line.