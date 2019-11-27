Prairie Ridge embraces rare underdog role against East St. Louis

Prairie Ridge was favored in its three state championship game appearances since 2011, and won all three games.

The Wolves (12-1) will not be favored at 1 p.m. Saturday when they meet East St. Louis (13-0) for the Class 6A state title at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. The Flyers are loaded with speed, talent and NCAA Division I recruits.

Prairie Ridge is embracing its new role.

“It’s exciting,” defensive end Brett Nygren said. “It really motivates me and my teammates to prove people wrong. It makes it that much more fun if we prove them wrong.”

Quarterback Connor Lydon concurred.

“It’s definitely a foreign feeling, something that we’re not used to, but we all kind of like it,” Lydon said. “There’s no pressure on us to perform at a certain level. We just get to come into this game, play loose, have fun and take it to them Saturday.”

In the media teleconference on Monday morning, Wolves coach Chris Schremp joked with reporters: “I’m the only guy here who thinks we can win this game.”

The Wolves know it will take a monumental effort, but feel like they are just the ones who can deliver that.

Both teams have high-scoring offenses and tough, stingy defenses. It’s just that the Flyers have offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (Tennessee), defensive end Kevon Billingsley (Missouri), safety Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M) and several other stars that make some people around the state wonder if they might be the best team in the state regardless of class.

Quarterback Tyler Macon, a junior D-I prospect, has thrown for 3,937 yards and rushed for 743. Running back DaMonta Witherspoon, who is 210 pounds, has rushed for 1,649 yards. Wide receiver Dominic Lovett has 68 catches for 1,423 yards.

The Flyers’ only close game was a 50-48 victory in Week 3 over Neuqua Valley.

“We’ve gotten better week in and week out,” Flyers coach Darren Sunkett said. “We’ve improved in all areas.”

East St. Louis even booked games at Batavia, Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central to get used to long road trips. The Flyers had petitioned the IHSA to play in Class 7A again, but their Southwestern Conference voted that East St. Louis should play where its enrollment fell.

“We wanted to be on the road, get used to the Chicago cold weather,” Sunkett said. “Everything was calculated. We wanted to play a 7A-8A schedule. It definitely helped us get better and helped us prepare for the playoffs.”

Prairie Ridge hopes that its triple-option offense can be the equalizer. The Wolves won back-to-back Class 6A state championships in 2016 and 2017 with it. Cary-Grove won last year’s 6A title running option as well.

Sunkett thinks the last pure option team the Flyers saw was Minooka in 2009.

“I really think the speed of our offense is going to surprise them, at how fast the ball gets to the line,” Lydon said. “They haven’t faced a team that’s gone under center this year. They’re used to seeing the ball snapped in the gun, having a guy run up 3 yards to the line of scrimmage. With us, as soon as the ball’s in my hands, the ball’s at the line of scrimmage.”

Schremp said the option does not allow opponents to attack like they do against spread teams.

“They can’t just fly to the football,” Schremp said. “I’m happy we run the option, it’s something different they haven’t seen before. If we can run it at a high rate, we’ll be able to move the ball. We want to make sure we keep the ball as long as we possibly can. Milk the clock. They’re a touchdown waiting to happen.”

Sunkett was looking forward to the strategy of working with his defense this week.

“It’s definitely a lot of change,” Sunkett said. “It’s assignment football. We’ll lock in and focus. Once we figure out what things we’re doing up front we’ll be fine. We’re figuring that out and will pass it along to the kids.”

Prairie Ridge won its first state title in 2011, beating Peoria Richwoods. The Wolves then defeated Sacred Heart-Griffin in 2016 and Nazareth in 2017.

Nygren and Lydon were reserves on the sideline two years ago watching quarterback Samson Evans lead the Wolves to their third title at Huskie Stadium. Now, they want to make their own memories.

“It would mean everything to me,” Nygren said. “My friends and I have worked on this for 12 years. We’ve been doing this since we were little kids. We’ve all stuck together. It would be very important to me.”