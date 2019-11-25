State Preview: Richmond-Burton, Class 4A state title game

It took awhile for anyone to know with certainty how good Richmond-Burton was this season.

They then proceeded to show everyone with authority.

Playing a regular season schedule that featured just two playoff bound teams in Marengo and Quincy Notre Dame, Richmond-Burton didn't have much of what would be considering measuring stick games.

Turns out they didn't need them.

Even through the first two weeks of the playoffs people still weren’t sure as the Rockets unsurprisingly dismantled sub-.500 Urban Prep-Bronzeville before taking apart Marengo for a second time.

But then a win over IC Catholic served clear notice and a shutout of top-seed Coal City in the semifinals left absolutely no doubt.

Clearly schedule strength isn't everything.

Head coach: Mike Noll (24-2, 2 years at Richmond-Burton; 248-73 30 years overall)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2011, Lost 42-39 to Rochester (Class 4A)

The Path to State

• defeated Urban-Prep Bronzeville 56-6

• defeated Marengo 48-7

• defeated IC Catholic 24-14

• defeated Richmond-Burton 30-0

Offensive stalwart

Dalton Wood, fullback: Wood has 202 carries for 1,600 yards and 32 touchdowns. He gets tough yards up the middle, but also is one of the Rockets' fastest players and often breaks long runs.

Defense stalwart

Nick Legnaioli, linebacker: Legnaioli is the Rockets' fastest player and is a little undersized at 155 pounds, but makes up with instincts. He had two interceptions and a forced fumble in the semifinal win over Coal City.

The wildcard

Jacob Huber, quarterback: The Rockets worked hard on their passing game over the offseason and it shows. Huber threw for 148 yards in the first half last week, going 7 for 8 with a touchdown.

Stat Book

• R-B's top four rushers – Wood, Legnaioli, Tyler Anderson and Rey Guarjardo – are averaging 9.1 yards a carry.

• The Rockets have tossed six shutouts this season and no opponent has posted more than two touchdowns against the unit all season.

• Like a team that forces turnovers? Richmond-Burton is your team then. The Rockets have forced 45 turnovers on the season and are plus-36 in that category on the year.

Quotable

"I’m excited and thankful. Often people take it for granted, certain schools get there a lot. A lot of coaches never get there. It’s not the reason you coach, but I’m happy and excited. I’m not going to do anything any different as a head coach."

– R-B coach Mike Noll, in his 30th year of coaching and leading his first team into a state title game.

The skinny

When the postseason draw was released is was pretty clear that whoever survived the gauntlet that was the North Bracket was going to be in pretty good position to win the state championship. But Richmond-Burton not only won the bracket, they dominated it. The win over Coal City showed a unexpected ability to complete overwhelm an opponent that on paper looked relatively equal to them. Odds are they are more than equipped to bring home the big trophy.