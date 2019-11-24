Richmond-Burton looking to make school history with 14-0 season

COAL CITY – Richmond-Burton’s players are well aware they can accomplish something that has never been done.

“R-B’s never had a 14-0 team,” Rockets nose guard Nick Ross said. “We’ve been told that all this week. It’s a fantastic feeling (playing for a state championship), especially after coming up a little bit short last year in the semis and being able to finish. It’s fantastic.”

The Rockets’ 1992 team won a state title, 20-6, over Moweaqua Central A&M with an 11-3 record. R-B’s 2011 team finished 13-1, coming up short of Rochester, 42-39, for the Class 4A championship.

The Rockets (13-0) will try for perfection at 7 p.m. Friday against Murphysboro (11-2) for the 4A state championship at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium.

“It feels really good,” Rockets coach Mike Noll said. “I’m thankful. It’s not easy. I’m so proud of these kids. We’ve worked hard. We deserve this. We have a summer program and had 98% attendance. They’ve worked hard in the weight room, they’ve done everything we’ve asked. They’re a special group. They deserve it.”

R-B, the No. 2 seed in the northern bracket, defeated No. 1 Coal City, 30-0, on Saturday. The Rockets took complete control of what football fans around the state thought would be a tough, grind-it-out, even battle.

“We’re playing really good football right now,” Noll said.

The Rockets have six shutouts and have allowed only 80 points. Their offense is run-first, but has been more diverse this season with junior quarterback Jacob Huber’s improvement. Huber was 7 for 8 for 148 yards and a touchdown in the first half against Coal City.

“We couldn’t just pound it on them,” Noll said. “They’re a very good defense. We needed to be more balanced, especially in the first half.”

Noll, who is 248-73 in 30 seasons as a head coach, will make his first trip to a state title game. He led successful programs at McHenry and Glenbrook South before taking the R-B job in the spring of 2018. The Rockets have been to Noll’s first two semifinals.

“I’m just knowing how much of a successful coach he’s been and it feels amazing knowing he’s able to bring us to a state championship game,” Ross said.