Richmond-Burton blanks Coal City in semis

COAL CITY — Both Richmond-Burton and Coal City entered Saturday’s Class 4A semifinal game with undefeated records, and both prided themselves on ball-control offense and smothering defense.

On this day, Richmond-Burton's brand of football was better than Coal City's, as the Rockets handed the Coalers a 30-0 defeat, the first time Coal City has been shut out since the opening game of the 2013 season.

The Rockets (13-0), who will play Murphysboro - a 20-17 overtime winner over Effingham - in the Class 4A title game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb next Friday night, got all the points they needed on the game's first possession. After a touchback on the opening kickoff, Richmond-Burton drove to the Coal City 9-yard line, where the Rockets faced 4th and 1. A false start penalty moved the ball back five yards, and Nick Legnaioli kicked a 31-yard field goal to give Richmond-Burton a 3-0 lead with 5:21 left in the first quarter.

A key play in the drive was a 15-yard pass from Jacob Huber to Jacob Peterson on 3rd and 12. Huber also connected with Logan Hutson for a 20-yard gain on the march, and the senior finished the first half 8 of 9 for 147 yards and a touchdown to Hutson, which covered 26 yards.

"We knew we were going to have to throw some in the first half," Richmond-Burton coach Mike Noll said. "We knew we weren't going to just pound the ball against Coal City. We needed to be more balanced and Jacob threw some nice passes."

Coal City (12-1) answered with a long drive of its own, reaching the Rockets' 3. Quarterback Payton Hutchings hit Austin Pullara in the end zone, but Coal City was called for holding and was forced to attempt a field goal, which sailed wide right.

"That was a big turn," Coal City coach Dan Hutchings said. "We went from possibly being up 7-3 to missing the field goal and still trailing 3-0."

Both defenses then rose up, as Daniel Jezik recovered a fumble for Coal City, but Richmond-Burton countered with an interception by Legnaioli. Legnaioli then got behind the Coal City defense for a 47-yard reception to the 1, and Dalton Wood scored for a 9-0 Rockets' lead. Richmond-Burton then recovered a Coal City fumble at the Coalers' 37, and, after a three-yard gain by Wood (19 carries, 158 yards) on 3rd and 2, Huber found Hutson in the end zone from 26 yards out with just 1:17 to play in the first half.

Coal City drove to the Richmond-Burton 26 on the opening drive of the second half, but the drive stopped on an incompletion on fourth down. Wood then took the first play 74 yards for a touchdown and gave the Rockets a 23-0 lead with 6:50 to play in the third quarter. Richmond-Burton forced a Coal City punt and took over on its own 32 with 4:13 to play in the third. The Rockets kept the ball the rest of the quarter, and, with 9:19 to play, Legnaioli scored on a 20-yard run to cap the scoring.

"We are playing very good football right now," Noll said. "We are good on offense, on defense and on special teams. Our defense was impressive today. To shut out that team is quite an accomplishment. We challenged our defense a little bit this week, and they proved today that we have a pretty good defense of our own.

"Our offensive line played well, as they have all year. It has helped to have the line intact for 13 games. I am proud of all the kids. They have worked hard and they deserve this."

Coal City's Jezik entered the game with 2,196 rushing yards on the season, but Richmond-Burton held him to 39 yards on 12 carries. Hutchings was 12 of 25 through the air for 142 yards, with Asa Cooper catching five for 86 yards.

"Richmond-Burton is a heck of a football team," Dan Hutchings said. "They play hard and they get after it. We like to think we have a physical football team, but they have a very physical team, too. If we can't make it to state, you like to see a guy like coach Noll get there. They do things the right way and they do it with class.

“It’s hard to see this season end for these guys, especially the seniors. Not only are they great football players, they are great kids to be around. They always play hard and do things the right way. Today, we just lost to the better team.”