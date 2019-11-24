McHenry County notes: Richmond-Burton’s Mike Noll earns 1st trip to state finals after long wait

Brenda Noll stood on the track at Coal City’s Dzuris Athletic Complex in the fourth quarter, wiping tears of joy off her cheeks as Richmond-Burton was well in control of its Class 4A playoff semifinal game.

Brenda’s husband, R-B coach Mike Noll, would be taking a team to a state championship game for the first time in his 30-year coaching career. The Rockets (13-0) handed Coal City a resounding 30-0 defeat and will meet Murphysboro (11-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb for the 4A state championship.

“It feels really good,” Mike Noll said. “I’m thankful. It’s not easy. I’m so proud of these kids. We’ve worked hard. We deserve this. We have a summer program and had 98% attendance. They’ve worked hard in the weight room; they’ve done everything we’ve asked. They’re a special group. They deserve it.”

Noll took over at R-B in spring 2018, and the Rockets got him to his first semifinal game last year. Now, they will play on the last weekend of the season. Noll is 248-73 in his 30 seasons as a high school coach (16 at McHenry, 12 at Glenbrook South and two at R-B). He went into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in April.

“It’s fantastic. I’ve only known Noll coming up on two years,” Rockets nose guard Nick Ross said. “I’m just knowing how much of a successful coach he’s been, and it feels amazing knowing he’s able to bring us to a state championship game.”

Chasing perfection: R-B won the Class 2A state championship in 1992 with an 11-3 record. The Rockets reached 13-0 in 2011 but lost to Rochester, 42-39, in the 4A title game.

“R-B’s never had a 14-0 team; we’ve been told that all this week,” Ross said. “It’s a fantastic feeling, especially coming up a little bit short last year in the semis and being able to finish, it’s fantastic.”

Nicky Legs: Junior running back-linebacker Nick Legnaioli was all over Saturday's victory over Coal City. He started the scoring with a 31-yard field goal, he rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown, caught a 47-yard pass to set up a touchdown, had two interceptions and forced a fumble.

Legnaioli is not big at 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, but is fast and instinctual. Last year as a sophomore, he made several big plays and earned the nickname “Nicky Legs.”

“He’s just a special player,” Noll said. “That’s all I can say. He’s a playmaker. He’s always around the ball, a tenacious kid.”

And away they go: Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp was thrilled when Deerfield won the coin toss and deferred the opening kickoff to the Wolves. After a fake reverse and 51-yard return by Blake Brown, the Wolves only needed two plays to find the end zone with Kyle Koelblinger racing down the left sideline for a 41-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage.

It was the start of a career day for Koelblinger, who ran for 244 yards and five touchdowns on nine carries. Koelblinger had 190 yards and four touchdowns at the end of the first quarter.

"I was pretty happy they deferred. I wanted the ball," Schremp said. "We came out in double tight formation. We wanted to try to run straight at them and see. They haven’t had a real running team come here in a while. We wanted to see early how they would react. Our line did a great job getting off the ball, and Kyle, of course, took over after that.

"I was really happy with how the game started. It couldn’t have gone any better for us."

Don't forget the defense: Prairie Ridge averaged 12.6 yards a carry against Deerfield, running the ball 26 times for 328 yards. Maybe just as impressive was the Wolves' defense, which held the Warriors to only 38 yards on 27 carries (1.4 average). Deerfield had minus-3 yards rushing at halftime. Prairie Ridge's defense had eight tackles for a loss in the victory.

Deerfield leading rusher Finn Pressl had 32 of Deerfield's 38 rushing yards.

"Those guys do a great job up front, and our linebacking crew is just fast," Schremp said. "They can cover; they can rush; they've done a great job all year."

Time to shine: Koelblinger started getting some reps at fullback in Week 8, but going into Saturday's Class 6A semifinal, Koelblinger, who also plays safety, kicks field goals and returns punts, only had three starts at the position. Koelblinger sidestepped and broke through tackles with ease, making quick cuts on the artificial turf at Deerfield's Adam Field and scoring on runs of 41, 2, 64, 62 and 54 yards.

Koelblinger had only 30 yards rushing in the Wolves' 14-13 quarterfinal win over Cary-Grove.

Schremp had a feeling that Koelblinger was on the verge of breaking out.

"We've been waiting for it," Schremp said. "It was just that kind of game. He was able to get some space and make stuff happen."

Scoring leaders: R-B's Dalton Wood leads the area in scoring with 32 touchdowns for 192 points; Koelblinger is second with 164. Koelblinger has nine rushing touchdowns, two fumble returns and two punt returns. He also has kicked one field goal and is 83 of 83 on extra points.

Gobble, gobble: Prairie Ridge (12-1) will play for its third state championship in four years when the Wolves meet East St. Louis (13-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Huskie Stadium. Prairie Ridge has played one of its three state title games in DeKalb, a 28-21 win over Nazareth to cap back-to-back state titles in 2017. Samson Evans scored the go-ahead touchdown in that one with 1:01 remaining.

The Wolves are excited to go back, even if it means practicing through Thanksgiving.

“It sounds so cliché, but when you have a team of seniors like this, you really do cherish those weeks,” Schremp said. “Going through a state championship week with this group is going to be fun. I’m really looking forward to that. We were talking to them last week how we want to practice on Thanksgiving Day, and we’re going to get a chance to do that.”