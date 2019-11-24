‘Gold standard’ Prairie Ridge looking to claim another title

DEERFIELD – Deerfield football coach Steve Winiecki called Prairie Ridge “the gold standard” after the Wolves ran away from the Warriors, 49-16, Saturday in the teams’ Class 6A northern bracket semifinal.

That's not a bad assessment.

Deerfield was appearing in the state semifinals for the first time since 1990, while Prairie Ridge was making its fourth semifinal appearance in five years. The Wolves will look to continue their recent run of postseason dominance when they play for their third state championship in four years.

The Wolves (12-1) face their biggest test of the year when they meet East St. Louis (13-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium. Prairie Ridge has claimed three state titles, all in the last decade: 2011, 2016 and 2017.

"Any time you make it to the state championship, it's pretty exciting," said coach Chris Schremp, who is 154-54 in 17-plus seasons at Prairie Ridge. "I'm especially thrilled for the seniors. A lot of them were on the sidelines as sophomores when we played Nazareth (in 2017).

"They got to see what it's like, and they're excited to get another shot. I remember a lot of those guys, especially (senior) Kyle Koelblinger, saying, 'Alright, we have to go back. We have to do it again.' It feels good to go back to NIU and compete again."

The Wolves have history on their side. Prairie Ridge has never lost a state championship game, beating Richwoods (35-14), Sacred-Heart Griffin (48-17) and, most recently, Nazareth Academy (28-21).

East St. Louis, of course, is no stranger to postseason success.

The Flyers have eight state titles to their name with the most recent championship in 2016 (7A).

Prairie Ridge will have to figure out how to slow down the Flyers, who average over 51 points a game.

For now, the Wolves are just happy to be back.

"All season, I think we all knew there was something special about this team," senior linebacker Sam Ripple said. "We were going to make this happen no matter what it took. We wanted to go back. This week at practice, we all worked so hard to make it happen."

Offensive lineman Riley Smith was a sophomore on the 2017 state champion. Going back as a senior is a special feeling.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Smith said. "Senior year, this is it. This is our time."

Koelblinger, who ran for 244 yards and five scores against Deerfield, is thrilled to get one more game.

“My mindset is I want to play one more time with my best friends,” Koelblinger said. “I love them to death, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to win. I’ve been playing with these guys for 10 years, and they’ve been my best friends forever. There is nothing I’d rather do than play one last game with them.”