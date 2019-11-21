‘Starved Rock Murders’ author says Chester Weger’s parole doesn’t change verdict

One of La Salle County’s most invested residents in the case of Starved Rock Murderer Chester Weger said the parole board’s decision doesn’t change the original facts of the case.

And he wrote the book on them.

"The Starved Rock Murders" author and retired Times reporter Steve Stout said Weger’s eventual release from prison doesn’t change his conviction, only that the board believes he’s a good candidate for parole.

Thursday morning, the Illinois Prisoner Review Board voted 9-4 in favor of releasing Weger. He has to remain in custody for 90 days in the Illinois prison system to make sure he's not a risk factor to the public, according to the vote.

Stout said he stands with the jury who determined Weger should spend life in prison.

“I believe the jury showed him as much compassion as he deserved,” Stout said. “They saved his life.”

He said the prosecution was pushing toward capital punishment but as Weger had been shown as an outdoorsman, they felt life in confinement was sufficient punishment.

Stout added his young age of 22 at the time of sentencing as well as his wife and baby in attendance may have led to a softer punishment.

Weger was sentenced to life in prison for the 1960 bludgeoning death of Lillian Oetting in a canyon at Starved Rock State Park. He also confessed to killing Oetting’s two companions. He was only tried of the one murder charge.

Some have expressed doubt over the outcome of the original court case online, but Stout doesn’t give them much credence if it’s opinion based on rumor rather than fact.

“It’s easier to tell and type your opinion rather than spend the time researching the facts of this case,” Stout said.

Two moments that come to mind for Stout include Weger's signed confession, of which he signed every page, as well as reenacting the murders in the canyon with law enforcement and dozens of reporters and photographers in tow.

“Chester Weger had every opportunity to turn to these dozens of reporters and say, ‘I’m innocent. They’re making me say this,’ ” Stout said.

He added Weger’s prosecutor Anthony Raccuglia, who died in May, would be “outraged.” Raccuglia wrote a letter to the parole board prior to every hearing speaking in support of keeping Weger locked up until death.

He estimates another letter this year wouldn't have changed the parole board's decision after hearing from others such as La Salle County States Attorney Karen Donnelly and Lillian Oetting's granddaughter Diane.

"(Diane's) pleas were ignored. So, there was plenty of information and passion presented before the parole board this morning but they still decided to set him free. It's maddening," Stout said.

Stout: No intentions to meet with Weger again, a move here would be a ‘mistake’

Stout met with Weger a handful of times in the early 1980s and described him as “more intelligent and articulate” than expected.

He said he has no plans to meet with him again in the future.

“We have nothing to say to each other. I know the case and he knows the truth of the case,” Stout said.

He added he remains interested in where Weger goes following his release. Stout said he suggested an interest in moving back to Utica in the past but that desire has likely changed.

“I don’t think he should be allowed to move back to this area, (with) the fear he might generate in this community,” Stout said.

“I feel it would be a real mistake to come back to La Salle County,” he added.

Sheriff says parole board is thorough

La Salle County Sheriff Tom Templeton has his opinion on the Starved Rock murder case, after working alongside officers Bill Dummett and Wayne Hess, who investigated Weger.

"They had a lot of discussions, and listening to them talk about it was the extent of my involvement, but after hearing them, my feelings are clear – I believe what I was told, and that he was clearly guilty of the crimes he was charged with," Templeton said.

With that said, the sheriff said the Illinois Department of Corrections and Prisoner Review Board are thorough in their work, and must have a strong reason why they voted in favor of parole.

"The system has made a decision, whatever I feel about it isn't relevant, we have to live with it," Templeton said.

Templeton said he hopes there will be communication to local police departments if Weger decides to live in the area.

"They would want to know," he said of police.

Templeton said the La Salle County Sheriff's Office has had no problems in the past with individuals on parole. He said the county doesn't have a lot of people on parole, but the communication has always been good with the Department of Corrections.

"If something comes up, they'll bring it to our attention," Templeton said.

Many online share their thoughts on the decision

Since the announcement, many have expressed support for Weger’s release and in some cases doubt in the outcome of the original case such as Facebook user Kristin Kiest speaking on The Times' Facebook page.

“Good for him. I’ve never been convinced he was guilty. Even if he is guilty, he served his time and should be able to live the rest of his life out of prison,” Kiest said. “Only he and God knows if he did it or not.”

Some others have cited his older age and time already served as a satisfactory punishment.

“Compared to sentencing these days, I would say he has served his time,” said Facebook user Marina Woody. “He will have someone much higher up than the courts to answer to if he is really guilty.”

Despite their perspectives on the original case, many agree he’ll have quite the adjustment after 58 years behind bars.

“I sure hope he has some help," said Facebook User Margaret Bauer. "After 60 years in prison, this area and everything else has changed, it will be a hard adjustment.”

The Times has taken some comments from its Facebook page to give readers an idea of how the public is reacting to the news.

• “Unbelievable! For about 20 years after the murders, I was too frightened to go to Starved Rock!” wrote Harriet Dennis

• “For all you against this, this man spent 60 years in prison, he has almost no life left. Let the man live out his last few years free. No one even knows if he was truly guilty,” wrote Nathan Keck.

• “Carl Reinmann kills five people, he gets paroled. Henry Hillenbrand kills two people, he gets paroled. Chester Weger kills three and gets paroled. Unbelievable,” wrote Stephanie Tory Durdan.

• “I believe he did it, but not alone. The others are dead so it doesn’t matter about them. Should he be set free? No. Three women were brutally murdered. Let that sink in,” wrote Kris Lohmar.

— Shaw Media’s Derek Barichello contributed to this report.