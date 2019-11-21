Richmond-Burton, Coal City likely in for another close battle

When Richmond-Burton last visited Coal City, the game turned into a defensive struggle with only one score after halftime.

R-B coach Mike Noll remembers how it became a game of field position, where the smallest details mattered and Rockets punter Jimmy Horner delivered a key play late in the game.

“Neither of our offenses did much in the second half,” Noll said. ‘It was one of those games where you didn’t want to take any chances, you were just playing field position. Jimmy had a great punt and we flipped the field on them.”

Ultimately, R-B produced just enough offense to set up Nick Legnaioli for a 27-yard, game-winning field goal with 1:40 left as the Rockets defeated the Coalers, 17-14, in their Class 4A playoff quarterfinal game.

No. 2-seeded R-B (12-0) faces No. 1 Coal City (12-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Class 4A northern bracket semifinal. The winner advances to Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium on Nov. 29 for the state championship game.

Murphysboro co-op (10-2) meets Effingham (11-1) in the 4A southern bracket semifinal.

R-B and Coal City have been considering this rematch for a while. Coal City was No. 1 and R-B was No. 2 in The Associated Press final 4A poll.

Both sides expect the game to again be a tight battle between two strong defensive teams. The Coalers have allowed 94 points and have five shutouts; the Rockets have given up 80 and also have five shutouts.

“Both rosters had a lot of young players and I thought we would meet again in the playoffs,” Coal City coach Dan Hutchings said. “I remember how intense both teams played and how evenly matched we were. Unfortunately, I remember our poor special teams play and not winning on fourth downs.”

R-B running back-defensive back Tyler Anderson recalled what a key role Horner played with his punting.

“We had like 50 yards every time. Jimmy was booming them,” Anderson said. “I would say this is probably going to be the most physical game we’ve played all year. For both of us. We’re both run-heavy teams. It’ll be good.”

Rockets wide receiver-defensive back Logan Hutson agreed.

“It was a real defensive game,” Hutson said. “We both had strong defenses and it was back and forth. We just kept going 100% the whole game and it went down to the wire. We’re very evenly matched. It’s going to be a real good game.”

Coal City will lean on running back Daniel Jezik, a 195-pounder who has rushed for 2,196 yards and 25 touchdowns. Jezik won the Class 2A 182-pound wrestling state title last year.

R-B fullback Dalton Wood has rushed for 1,457 yards and has 30 touchdowns. Jezik, Coalers tight end-linebacker Austin Pullara and Wood all were named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A All-State team on Wednesday.

“It’ll be a good game,” Wood said. “If both teams play their best, we have a good shot. But we need to play our best in order to have a chance.”

Hutchings said the game could take on a feel similar to last year’s contest.

“I do expect a defensive battle, but I believe both teams are capable of the big play, so that will not be a surprise,” Hutchings said.

FND pick: Coal City