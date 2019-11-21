After battling mud, Prairie Ridge happy for road game in state semifinals

Playing on your home field has certain advantages, especially in the postseason. For Prairie Ridge, which has played the past four weeks at home, getting away can be a good thing, too.

For only the second time this year, the No. 1-seeded Wolves will play on artificial turf when they travel to face No. 2-seeded Deerfield (10-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Class 6A semifinal, with the winner advancing to the state championship game at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium on Nov. 30 in DeKalb.

The Wolves, like many teams, have been stuck in the mud. Last week’s 14-13 victory over Cary-Grove in the quarterfinals was atypical of the Wolves’ normally high-powered, triple-option attack.

Both teams struggled with their footing on a sloppy field, as the Wolves finished with only 108 yards of total offense and capitalized on two turnovers in the first half for their only two scores.

At this point of the year, Wolves coach Chris Schremp normally can see the tempo and cadence of his offense pick up naturally on film. That hasn't been the case this season, at least in the past few weeks.

"As we go, with our offense, when we run it, we naturally get better at it," Schremp said. "You can see it on film how it gets faster as you go into the season, and we just haven't seen a whole lot of that."

Prairie Ridge has practiced almost exclusively on the artificial turf at the MAC Sports Center in Crystal Lake for the past two weeks. Aside from less laundry and cleanup, the turf has its advantages, Schremp said.

"It's nice going home and I'm not completely full of mud," Schremp said. "We look so much faster, it's crazy. The kids even said it [Tuesday], 'We finally feel fast again.' Especially with the talent we have in our backfield, with Kyle [Koelblinger] now playing at fullback, and Blake [Brown] and [Taidhgin] Trost. We have three fast kids back there.

"That's going to be nice to see on Saturday, just how fast we're going to be on the turf."

Looking at last week’s film against Cary-Grove, Schremp said the effects of the field conditions were clear.

Koelblinger, who plays safety on defense, has filled in for Prairie Ridge at fullback after Carter Evans, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior who has NCAA Division I offers from Northern Illinois and Central Michigan, suffered a broken left fibula in a first-round win over Grayslake North.

The tricky footing has been an adjustment for everyone.

"Our mesh, it's all about timing," Schremp said. "Kyle was falling all over the place on Saturday. You look at our [first] game against Cary-Grove, and we were able to pound Carter at them quite a bit. Kyle is more of a speed back, so not having that took away a dimension of our offense that we were really missing."

Koelblinger and the Wolves are looking forward to a smoother game Saturday.

"We love to play at home, but our field is really torn up, so it will be nice to play on a turf field and let loose," Koelblinger said. "We've been practicing on turf all week, and it feels like we took ankle weights off."

Prairie Ridge is making its fourth semifinal appearance in five years. Deerfield is playing in the semifinals for the first time since 1990 and features playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Deerfield quarterback Ryan Nagelbach has thrown for 1,526 yards with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Finn Pressl leads the team in rushing with 503 yards and five TDs. Nagelbach also has 227 yards on the ground and a team-high seven touchdowns.

On defense, junior linebacker Chris Dawson leads Deerfield with 198 tackles and seven sacks. Senior defensive end Colin Ward has a team-high 10 sacks.

"They seem to hit a big pass play – 70-, 80-yard pass play – every game," Schremp said. "So that makes you nervous. Defensively, just a lot of fast kids. They're not big, but they can move; they tackle and pursue the ball pretty well."

Deerfield won't be caught off guard by the Wolves' triple-option attack, led by senior quarterback Connor Lydon, who has 1,366 yards (918 passing, 448 rushing) and 26 touchdowns (17 passing, nine rushing).

"The PR offense is a machine, very impressive," Deerfield coach Steve Winiecki said. "They have been running the flexbone for many years at a high level. When we used to run it, they were a program we studied and tried to emulate."

The Wolves won back-to-back Class 6A state titles in 2016 and 2017. Last year, Prairie Ridge’s streak of 11 straight postseason wins ended with a loss to Phillips in the second round.

This year's group is trying to leave its own mark.

"It means a lot," senior tight end George Concialdi said of the opportunity ahead. "We were only sophomores and freshmen on the other state championship teams. Now it's senior year. It's our chance to prove what we can do."

"The mud really slowed us down against Cary-Grove," Brown said. "This week should be faster and a lot more fun."

FND pick: Prairie Ridge