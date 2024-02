Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for October. The sixth-grade students are Layla Janisch, Claire Eifel, Izabella Estrada and Tyler Lockhart. The seventh-grade students are Emily Mauch, John Lochbaum, Elizabeth McConkie and Griffin Jordan. The eighth-grade students are Brianna Chamoun, Greyson Decker, Anna Baker and Tayla Brannstrom. (Photo provided)