McHenry County notes: Cary-Grove doesn’t go down without fight against Prairie Ridge

Cary-Grove was ousted from the playoffs Saturday but went down in a fight befitting its defending Class 6A state champion status.

Prairie Ridge, now one victory away from playing for a third state championship in four seasons, edged the Trojans, 14-13, in their Class 6A playoff quarterfinal game.

C-G showed its 42-7 loss in Week 8 to the Wolves was not indicative of its team.

The Trojans pushed top-seeded Prairie Ridge to the limit, coming up just short on a low extra-point snap after a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Fullback-safety Blake Skol exemplified C-G’s attitude, carrying 30 times for 197 yards and a 53-yard touchdown. He caught a pass for 48 yards. He helped the defense hold the Wolves to 108 total yards, normally what they gain in a quarter.

It was a monumental effort, with the Trojans outgaining the Wolves, 334-108. But it is Prairie Ridge (11-1) that moves on to play No. 2 Deerfield (10-2) in next week’s semifinal.

“That entire game, we were the more physical team,” Skol said. “We battled harder. We basically won every single component except the scoreboard. We came up short, but I’m so proud of our guys and how we battled. It was just a great game.”

Four weeks earlier, Prairie Ridge almost produced a running clock (with a 40-point lead) against C-G. Trojans coach Brad Seaburg lauded his players’ effort Saturday, while lamenting a few mistakes that Prairie Ridge capitalized on.

“They didn’t make any mistakes,” Seaburg said. “Give credit to Prairie Ridge, they didn’t make any turnovers. They didn’t have any bad snaps. Those are important plays. We didn’t execute when we needed to.”

C-G had two low snaps, one lost fumble and one interception. Prairie Ridge did not commit any turnovers.

The Trojans adjusted well to the slick, muddy Prairie Ridge field, freeing Skol for almost 250 yards of offense in his final game.

“Unbelievable. Unbelievable,” Seaburg said of Skol. “The guy’s a warrior. The guy … I can’t say enough about him. They don’t make Blake Skols every day. He’s a warrior all the way to the end. I’m just sad I don’t get to coach him anymore.”

Skol, fittingly, was the last player in the line, as the Trojans high-five their fans after every game. He stopped for long hugs with his mother, Becki, and father, Rhett. Rhett also played at C-G.

Skol thanked his teammates for giving him all the room he had to run.

“They had an outstanding push up front,” Skol said. “Our split ends and running backs had great blocks. Our coaches put us in great spots to make those blocks. My alleys were open, I hit them hard and had a lot of yards.”

Wolves coach Chris Schremp is glad his team will no longer have to defend Skol.

“You see it his entire career,” Schremp said. “He’s just a really good football player. Just played as hard as he could, ran as hard as he could. He never seems to get tired; he just keeps going and going and going. It was an impressive performance by him.”

Big-time kick: Richmond-Burton coach Mike Noll didn’t hesitate to call on junior Nick Legnaioli for a 30-yard field goal attempt on the Rockets’ opening drive of the second half in their 24-14 Class 4A quarterfinal victory over IC Catholic on Saturday.

When R-B was called for a delay-of-game penalty, pushing the try back five yards, Noll stuck by Legnaioli despite a mud-caked field and tricky footing. Legnaioli made the 35-yard kick, giving the Rockets a 17-7 lead with 5:35 left in the third quarter.

Noll was confident that Legnaioli, who was 4 for 5 on field goals and 51 for 56 on extra points before Saturday’s Class 4A quarterfinal, would come through in a big spot.

“I’ve got a lot of belief in Nick Legnaioli,” Noll said. “I was very confident. It was a great snap, great protection and great kick.”

On offense, Legnaioli ran nine time for 103 yards (11.4 average), including a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The No. 2-seeded Rockets (12-0) play at No. 1-seeded Coal City (12-0) in the semifinals. It was Legnaioli’s field goal with less than two minutes remaining at Coal City last year that gave R-B a victory and a trip to the semis.

Finishing strong: Richmond-Burton coaches wore gray-hooded sweatshirts with the word "FINISH" on the back. Last season, R-B was unable to hold off the Knights, who scored 21 points in the fourth quarter of the teams' 4A semifinal matchup to turn a 9-7 deficit into a 28-9 win.

Possessing the ball was a big point of emphasis for the Rockets this week, Noll said. On R-B’s opening drive of the second half, the Rockets held the ball for more than six minutes.

On the game-ending drive, the Rockets held the ball for two-plus minutes to keep the ball from the Knights and put the game away on a 1-yard run by Dalton Wood (28 carries, 128 yards). Wood appeared to be stopped by IC Catholic initially but stretched out for the end zone with 10 seconds left.

“I think we managed the clock really well,” Noll said. “I told the boys at the end, ‘Get yards, but possess the ball.’ That’s what’s most important. At the very most, we were going to give them one play at the 1-yard line. [IC Catholic] knew where we were going to run it, we ran it there any way, and Dalton finished it.”

Better track: Prairie Ridge athletic director Mark Gilbert said he and other workers spent a great deal of time clearing snow off the field, although the mud made running difficult.

Deerfield has an artificial turf field, and if the Wolves win, the state championship games will be played at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium, which also is artificial turf.

Moving on: Prairie Ridge is back in the semis for the fourth time in five seasons. The Wolves lost to Montini in 2015, won back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017, then were knocked out in the second round last season by Chicago Phillips.

“It’s a great feeling,” running back Taidhgin Trost said. “All these guys on the team are great friends of mine. Just spending another week together is the best part of this.”

• Alex Kantecki contributed to this report.