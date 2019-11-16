Richmond-Burton exacts revenge on IC Catholic

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton held a fourth-quarter lead over IC Catholic in last year’s playoffs, but watched its season come to an abrupt end as the Knights scored 21 unanswered points to earn a spot in the Class 4A state championship.

The Rockets, leading by three after three quarters on Saturday, weren't going to let the same scenario play out again. R-B's defense held the Knights to 11 rushing yards in the second half, and the Rockets scored late to punctuate a 24-14 victory in the teams' 4A quarterfinal meeting.

IC Catholic captured its first 4A title last season after winning back-to-back 3A titles in 2016 and 2017. There will not be a fourth consecutive title for the Knights, who end the season 10-2.

With his team leading, 17-14, R-B senior fullback Dalton Wood (28 rushes, game-high 128 yards) stretched out and put the game away with a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal with 10 seconds left, capping an eight-play, 27-yard drive for the Rockets.

"It's a big game, not only for revenge, but it proves to everyone else in the state that we can hang with anyone," said Wood, who has 30 rushing touchdowns. "We're capable of doing really big things."

Nobody can argue that any longer as the Rockets (12-0) stayed perfect and knocked off the Knights.

R-B travels to Coal City (12-0), which beat St. Francis, 25-7, on Saturday, for the semifinals next weekend. The Rockets last appeared in a state championship eight years ago. Their only state title was in 1992 (2A).

"Our kids played with a lot of heart," Rockets coach Mike Noll said. "(IC Catholic) is a three-time state champion, and the most talented team we've seen all year. It was great effort by our boys. I'm proud of them."

R-B held IC Catholic leading rusher Kyle Franklin to just 47 yards on 15 carries. He had 20 of those yards on a touchdown run on the final play of the quarter, cutting the Rockets' lead to 14-7.

"All week at practice we made sure that we were all tackling low," said senior defensive back-wide receiver Logan Hutson, who had two interceptions. "He's low to the ground and he's stocky. He doesn't go down easy. We made sure to get everyone to the ball every play."

R-B's offense got off to a fast start, needing only three plays on its first possession to get into the end zone. After a 25-yard run by junior Nick Legnaioli, quarterback Jacob Huber hit tight end Jacob Petersen over the top for a 19-yard score with 9:10 left in the first.

Legnaioli (nine rushes, 105 yards) had a 34-yard touchdown run with 4:37 left in the first and a 14-0 lead.

"I think it kind of carried us off through the entire game, getting off to a fast start," Wood said.

R-B used up more than six minutes to start the second half and got a 35-yard field goal from Legnaioli. The Rockets led, 17-7, with 5:35 left in the third. The kick came after a delay-of-game penalty.

Hutson had an interception in the first half and picked off Knights quarterback Danny Cronin in the fourth, stopping a Knights' drive with 7:37 left. Cronin finished 11 of 17 for 118 yards and a touchdown. Justin Hall (50 yards) added a 34-yard touchdown from Cronin with 1:34 to go in the third, cutting R-B's lead to 17-14.

Both teams had to adjust to sloppy conditions, with mud covering large portions of the field.

"I've never played in this before but we practiced in it all week," said Cronin, who added 46 yards rushing. "It's an obstacle, but you just have take that adversity and use it. We didn't do it, but give all credit to Richmond-Burton. They're a great team."

IC Catholic coach Bill Krefft is confident his team has another long run in them.

"I told our guys that I have a lot of respect for them, and they fought like lions," Krefft said. "This will be our fuel for our offseason. We'll be back."

STAR OF THE GAME

Dalton Wood, Richmond-Burton, sr., FB-LB

Wood ran for a game-high 128 yards, including 84 in the second half, to send the Rockets into the semifinals.

IC Catholic 7 0 7 0 – 14

Richmond-Burton 14 0 3 7 – 24

First quarter

RB–Petersen 19 pass from Huber (Legnaioli kick), 9:10

RB–Legnaioli 34 run (Legnaioli kick), 4:37

IC–Franklin 20 run (Sloan kick), 0:00

Third quarter

RB–Legnaioli 35 field goal, 5:35

IC–Hall 34 pass from Cronin (Sloan kick), 1:34

Fourth quarter

RB–D. Wood 1 run (Legnaioli kick), 0:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–IC Catholic: Franklin 15-47, Cronin 9-46, Team 2-minus 9. Total: 26-84. Richmond-Burton: D. Wood 28-128, Legnaioli 9-105, Guajardo 6-16, Huber 1-1, Team 3-minus 10. Total: 47-240.

PASSING–IC Catholic: Cronin 11-17-2-118. Richmond-Burton: Huber 3-11-0-28.

RECEIVING–IC Catholic: Lee 3-11, Parille 5-34, Vezza 1-23, Hall 2-50. Richmond-Burton: Hutson 2-9, Petersen 1-19.

TOTAL YARDS: IC Catholic 202, Richmond-Burton 268