Prairie Ridge claws its way past Cary-Grove

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge’s high-powered offense was slowed to a crawl by Cary-Grove’s inspired defense, along with a sloppy, saturated field.

The Wolves were at a statistical disadvantage in almost every category.

“We’ve seen it before in the playoffs where you just have to gut out a win,” Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. “There’s always that one week where it’s close and you have to go toe-to-toe with somebody and fight and scratch out a win.”

This was that week.

Prairie Ridge played mistake-free on offense and took advantage of two C-G miscues in the first half, then held on with its defense for a 14-13 victory Saturday in their Class 6A playoff quarterfinal game.

“Cary played really, really well,” Schremp said. “We were fortunate enough to make a couple plays. Our offense didn’t look like it normally does, but we made a couple plays when we needed to.”

No. 1-seeded Prairie Ridge (11-1) plays at No. 2-seeded Deerfield (10-2) next week in the semifinals. Deerfield edged Lake Forest, 21-20, in the other quarterfinal in the northern half of the Class 6A bracket.

No. 4-seeded C-G (9-3) lost to Prairie Ridge, 42-7, in Week 8 of the regular season but looked like a different team Saturday.

“In every phase of the game, except the scoreboard, we outplayed them,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “Offensively, defensively, we played our butts off. All the things we were lacking in the first contest, we made up for them in this contest right here.”

The defending Class 6A state champion Trojans almost knocked their rivals out of the playoffs.

C-G fullback Blake Skol seemed unaffected by the muddy field, carrying 30 times for 197 yards and a 53-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

Prairie Ridge took advantage of a low punt snap to Skol, who also does the punting, and almost blocked the kick from the end zone midway through the second quarter. The Wolves took over on C-G’s 13 and scored on quarterback Connor Lydon’s slant pass to running back Taidhgin Trost on the next play.

Skol had a 28-yard carry later in that quarter, but the ball was knocked loose at the end of the run and the Wolves recovered on C-G’s 49. Five plays later, Trost took a handoff and whipped a pass to wide receiver Ryan Goudschaal in the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown.

C-G quarterback Luke Eleftheriou carried on five of eight plays in an early fourth-quarter drive and scored on a 14-yard run. The snap on the extra point was low, and kicker Nathan Splitt tried to throw to Michael Sullivan, but the pass fell short, leaving the score at 14-13.

The Trojans had more chance and drove to Prairie Ridge’s 39-yard line in the final two minutes. Eleftheriou’s third-down pass was incomplete, then on fourth down he was forced to run and stopped short of the necessary yardage.

“We had to do what we had to do to buy ourselves one more week,” Wolves linebacker Drew Fryer said. “We knew we were going to be in for a fight.”

Prairie Ridge will play in a semifinal for the fourth time in five years. The Wolves won back-to-back Class 6A state titles in 2016 and 2017.

“I’m just so proud of each and every one of my teammates,” Skol said. “Our heart is unlike anybody I’ve ever seen. Our team … the words for each and every one of my teammates is indescribable.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Taidhgin Trost, Prairie Ridge, jr., RB

Trost caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Connor Lydon, then threw a 34-yard touchdown pass on a trick play to Ryan Goudschaal.

Prairie Ridge 14, Cary-Grove 13

Cary-Grove 7 0 0 6 – 13

Prairie Ridge 0 14 0 0 – 14

First quarter

CG–Skol 53 run (N. Splitt kick), 2:50.

Second quarter

PR–Trost 13 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 6:26.

PR–Goudschaal 34 pass from Trost (Koelblinger kick),

Fourth quarter

CG–Eleftheriou 14 run (pass failed), 7:56.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Cary-Grove: Skol 30-197, Eleftheriou 15-33, N. Hissong 4-12, Mistak 3-12. Totals: 53-243. Prairie Ridge: Koelblinger 10-30, Trost 4-5, Brown 2-minus 1, Lydon 4-minus 2, Team 2-minus 2. Totals: 21-31.

PASSING–Cary-Grove: Eleftheriou 4-12-1-91. Prairie Ridge: Lydon 7-12-0-43, Trost 1-1-0-34.

RECEIVING–Cary-Grove: Skol 1-48, RIley 1-22, Mistak 1-14, Abrams 1-7. Prairie Ridge: Brown 3-17, Goudschaal 2-44, Trost 2-13, Koelblinger 1-3.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Cary-Grove 334, Prairie Ridge 108.