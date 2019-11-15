Richmond-Burton confident in more versatile offense vs. IC Catholic

Richmond-Burton emphasized through the offseason and summer the need to turn a weakness into a strength.

Weight-lifting sessions were followed by quarterback Jacob Huber working with wide receiver Logan Hutson and tight end Jacob Petersen, along with others, on the passing game. Huber attended sessions with Jeff Christensen’s Throw It Deep Academy, a school that trains quarterbacks and wide receivers.

The results have been remarkable.

While R-B hardly resembles a pass-happy, spread team, the Rockets have been highly proficient moving the ball through the air.

Huber has thrown for 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Hutson has seven touchdown receptions (only Prairie Ridge’s Taidhgin Trost with 11 and Marengo’s Cole Davis with eight have more among area receivers). Petersen has 12 grabs with five touchdowns and averages 24.9 yards a catch.

The No. 2-seeded Rockets (11-0) host No. 3 IC Catholic (10-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday in their Class 4A playoff quarterfinal game, knowing that in however many remaining games they have, there is a plan of attack that was not previously available.

“We’re a run-first team, but we certainly can throw the football,” R-B coach Mike Noll said. “We’ve improved at it quite substantially. The reliability factor, in terms of kids being where they’re supposed to be, catching the ball with their hands [not bodies] … there’s been a dramatic increase. We haven’t necessarily been able to do it a lot in games. I think it’s coming.”

Because R-B has outscored its opponents, 508-66, the opportunities to open up the passing game have been limited. Most opponents have had enough trouble stopping the run and fullback Dalton Wood, but when the Rockets throw, they can throw big.

“We haven’t done it in the past, so teams don’t really expect it out of us,” Hutson said. “We don’t do it very often, so when we do do it, and we have it down because we practice it so much, teams don’t really see it coming.”

Petersen likes that the Rockets have another offensive option.

“We don’t really throw [often] because the running game works a lot,” he said. “But it’s nice having another alternative so if the running game does get stopped, we can open up the field.”

Offensive lineman Conrad Miller appreciates how the offense has developed and what Petersen, at 6-foot-4, adds at tight end. Connor Donohoe, last year’s tight end, basically was another tackle.

“I think our tight end last year had one reception,” Miller said. “Jacob can do a whole lot of things. He’s done a lot.”

Noll said everyone – the line with its blocking, the receivers with their routes and Huber with his growth after starting last season – has made strides in his second year running the program. The Rockets lost to IC Catholic, 28-9, in last year’s semifinal but offer a more diverse offense for the Knights to defend this time.

“Jacob’s gotten much better at anticipating where receivers are going to be and putting the ball where it can be caught,” Noll said. “He’s gotten much, much better at all of that. He’s much more reliable and consistent. He just does everything better.”

In the area, only Crystal Lake Central’s Aidan Ellinger (18) and Prairie Ridge’s Connor Lydon (16) have more touchdown passes than Huber, who has thrown for 903 yards. Lydon’s (16-to-2) and Huber’s (14-to-2) touchdown-to-interception ratios are almost indentical.

“In the summer we tried to focus on being able to develop a passing game,” Hutson said. “We’ve never had much of one in the past. We’ve been working every day on making it so we can attack teams from every angle.”