Prairie Ridge not looking past rematch with Cary-Grove

The defending state champions are eager for another shot at the rival which gave them their worst loss of the season.

The state champions before them are determined to take nothing for granted after that lopsided victory in Week 8.

No. 4-seeded Cary-Grove (9-2) visits No. 1 Prairie Ridge (10-1) in a Class 6A playoff quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. Saturday between the teams that own the last three 6A state titles.

C-G, the defending champion, suffered its worse loss ever to Prairie Ridge, 42-7, in the regular season. Prairie Ridge, which has outscored its opponents 560-103, is trying to win its third 6A championship in four seasons.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “Not often in life do you get a second chance at things and we feel like we’re very fortunate to be in a position where we have a second chance.”

C-G’s defense has allowed only 112 points all season, but 42 of those came against the explosive Wolves’ offense.

“Defensively, we have to really read our keys and work better together as a team,” Trojans defensive end Mitchel Dec said. “This opportunity is really important. In our first game we didn’t really prove what we really had in the tank and what we are capable of doing. It is a good opportunity to redeem ourselves.”

Prairie Ridge scored on its first series after a C-G fumble and a short punt. The Wolves, as they have in so many games, got rolling and could not be slowed down.

“We have to do a great job (defensively) on first down and create some adversity for them,” Seaburg said. “The only adversity they’ve had is the game against Huntley. If we can create some adversity and put them in some uncomfortable down-and-distances, that will give us a real good chance to win.”

That may be tough to do considering the level at which Prairie Ridge is playing. The Wolves devoured Simeon, which was No. 5 in The Associated Press final Class 6A poll, 49-0 last week.

“We grabbed the momentum right away and didn’t give it up,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “It was a good way to get out there.”

Prairie Ridge safety Kyle Koelblinger expects the Trojans to be at their best in the rematch.

“You know what kind of game it’s going to be between Prairie Ridge and Cary-Grove,” Koelblinger said. “We have to be working really hard this week in order to beat them. We know they’re going to be making adjustments just like us. It’s going to be a different game than last time. They’re going to be coming out even more fired up, as will we.”

C-G and Prairie Ridge have previously met only three times in the playoffs. C-G won the first two and Prairie Ridge won a 17-13 thriller two years ago. Wolves quarterback Samson Evans raced 66 yards to score with 7 seconds remaining in their second-round game. Prairie Ridge went on to win its second consecutive title.

Schremp believes his team will not take C-G for granted after a 35-point victory a few weeks ago.

“The kids aren’t dumb,” Schremp said. “They know all about the rivalry, and more importantly, they know what’s at stake. They lose, they go home. I got a lot of seniors who really enjoy playing together, those guys have played together since Junior Wolves and they certainly don’t want it to end. They don’t want it to end against a team they’ve beaten already. They know they have to go out and earn it.”

Friday Night Drive pick: Prairie Ridge.