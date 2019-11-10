McHenry County notes: Huntley sees better days ahead following loss to Marist

Sometimes, you take what you can get.

Huntley could not pull off the victory it desperately wanted against a high-level Class 8A opponent Saturday, but every coach and player felt that their 14-7, second-round playoff loss to Marist represented a positive step for the program.

“It’s going up from here,” senior linebacker Rukkus Hunkins said. “I’m proud of the leadership on this team. I’m proud of the underclassmen; they busted their butts all year. This is going to carry on, and they’re going to build a legacy here. This is the start of it.”

Junior quarterback Bruno Bosman expressed similar feelings.

“We wanted to start a legacy of our own and go deep into the playoffs, but every state championship team has to have years when they lose in the second round, third round,” Bosman said. “We’re building the blocks for the future.”

Huntley had some wins in Class 8A before. Its best was a 21-20 upset of Stevenson on the road in the 2016 first round. The Red Raiders had never played one of the perennial 8A heavyweights as tough as they did Saturday.

The RedHawks’ experience and playoff history may have been factors. They started quickly and did not panic when Huntley pulled within a touchdown in the third quarter.

“We have the ability to fight back,” Raiders coach Matt Zimolzak said. “We played a tremendous second half. We made a few mistakes in the first half that cost us, but it’s more about the fight we had in the second half.

“We’ve done things that have put us on the map. Being able to win the Fox Valley [Conference] and beat a couple really, really good Prairie Ridge and Cary-Grove teams, and come here and really compete with a Catholic school team like this. That’s something we needed to do as a program, and that’s what they started for us.”

So while it was the end of this season, Huntley (9-2) sees a gritty performance as a start toward its playoff future.

It figured: Huntley’s defense did not allow more than 14 points in any game this season. In the 28-24 victory over Prairie Ridge, with which the Raiders shared the FVC title, the Wolves’ offense accounted for 10 points, while two other touchdowns came on Kyle Koelblinger punt returns.

So the game between Marist and Huntley, two defensive-minded, power running teams, was low-scoring as expected. There were only 200 rushing yards combined for the game.

“We knew that was going to be a 48-minute fight,” Marist coach Ron Dawczak said Saturday. “Yards were hard to come by today. That was a back-alley brawl, just a real physical game. It was two great football teams, and we were fortunate to come out on top.”

Oh, by the way: Huntley defensive lineman Matt Burba noticed the coincidence right after the game Saturday. The final score was the same as Huntley’s other loss, 14-7, to Jacobs in Week 2.

Lydons' big day: Prairie Ridge quarterback Connor Lydon was busy leading the top-seeded Wolves (10-1) to a 49-0 victory over No. 8-seeded Simeon shortly after his freshman sister, Rylee, had earned All-State honors in cross country.

Rylee finished 22nd in the Class 2A girls race at the IHSA Cross Country State Meet in Peoria. That race went off at noon, and the Wolves finished third as a team for back-to-back seasons.

The champs meet again: Prairie Ridge hosts No. 4-seeded Cary-Grove (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a game that features programs with the past three Class 6A state titles. Prairie Ridge won in 2016 and 2017, and C-G won it last year.

The two FVC powers have had some classic games over the past 12 years, but the Wolves had their way in a 42-7 victory in Week 8.

Prairie Ridge has been to the semifinals three of the past four years. C-G has been to the semis three times in five years.

R-B stays home: No. 2-seeded Richmond-Burton (11-0) hosts No. 3-seeded IC Catholic (10-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday in a Class 4A playoff quarterfinal. Because the seeds have held up on R-B’s side of the northern bracket, the Rockets will play at home for a third straight week.

Regardless of what happens with No. 4-seeded St. Francis (10-1) at top-seeded Coal City (11-0) in the other quarterfinal, R-B would have to go on the road for the semifinal if it wins. Coal City is seeded higher, and St. Francis has hosted twice, so by IHSA rules, because R-B has hosted three times, the Rockets would not host again.