Marist outlasts Huntley in Class 8A defensive battle

CHICAGO – What Huntley craved most was a victory over a bona fide Illinois powerhouse and a berth in next week’s Class 8A playoffs quarterfinal round.

The Red Raiders had to settle for the satisfaction of slugging it out until the end against perennial contender Marist in a performance they hope will raise the bar for future Huntley teams.

Ultimately, it came down to a couple key offensive plays the RedHawks made in the first half before turning it over to their outstanding defense, as Marist held off Huntley for a 14-7 second-round playoff victory Saturday afternoon.

The No. 23-seeded RedHawks (7-4) face No. 18 Loyola (8-3) in next week’s quarterfinal. Marist defeated the Ramblers, 14-6, in Week 9 to qualify for the playoffs.

“It’s something our program needed,” Raiders coach Matt Zimolzak said. “We needed to be able to battle against these really, really good teams to get deeper into the playoffs. That’s something we have this year, we have the ability to fight back.”

No. 7 Huntley (9-2) fell behind in the first half when Marist hit on a pair of big pass plays. The first was a 32-yard pass from quarterback Hayden Mikesell to wide receiver AJ Markett to Huntley’s 36-yard line. The RedHawks were able to run it in from there.

Mikesell connected with Carnell Tate for a 34-yard touchdown pass on the next drive for a 14-0 lead.

“We had a great game plan going in,” Mikesell said. “Pound the rock and take some shots up top. We executed when we needed to. The defense played great and so did Huntley’s defense, they made some great adjustments. Our defense played phenomenal. The main reason we won was our defense, seven points is unreal.”

When it looked like things could get out of hand, Huntley did not wilt.

“We just woke up,” Raiders defensive tackle Matt Burba said. “We didn’t come out strong, we had to settle in. That really did hurt us. We cracked down and started being the Huntley defense like we have all year. I have to give it to all my guys. We trained for this moment and we just came up short.”

The Raiders had two drives stopped by turnovers in the first half, but scored on quarterback Bruno Bosman’s 1-yard run with 7:18 remaining in the third quarter. The drive started at Marist’s 44 and Bosman carried on seven of the eight plays. He hit wide receiver Cade Whiteside for a 13-yard gain on a third-and-9 on the other.

“We just knew that we needed to stick our nose in there and get it going,” Bosman said. “We’re not going to give up. The only change in the game plan was how hard are you willing to fight?”

Marist’s defense was unyielding the rest of the way, as Huntley did not advance into Marist territory the rest of the game.

“That’s a great football team,” RedHawks coach Ron Dawczak said. “We knew that was going to be a 48-minute fight. I’m proud of the way my guys came out, we started strong and were kind of able to hold on. We didn’t panic. We’ve played a lot of close games against some really good teams, so that experience paid off for us.”

Zimolzak was proud of the fortitude his team showed against a program that was in the 2017 semifinals and the 2018 quarters.

“We always thought we were in it,” Zimolzak said. “We were never out of this game. Our kids fought and fought. The defense was lights out. They’ve been great all year. We came here and really competed against a Catholic school team like this. That’s something we needed to do as a program, and that’s what they started for us.”

Marist 14, Huntley 7

Huntley 0 0 7 0 – 7

Marist 7 7 0 0 – 14

First quarter

M–Mikesell 1 run (Kennedy kick), 1:26.

Second quarter

M–Tate 34 pass from Mikesell (Kennedy kick), 8:30.

Third quarter

H–Bosman 1 run (Vavra kick), 7:18.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Huntley: Bosman 18-51, Cauldren 2-35, Havens 10-29, Janke 1-0. Totals: 31-115. Marist: Watkins 19-47, Markett 2-36, Bohanek 1-4, Mikesell 13-0, Schultz 1-minus 2. Totals: 37-85.

PASSING–Huntley: Bosman 11-16-1-103. Marist: Mikesell 10-16-0-163.

RECEIVING–Huntley: Whiteside 4-52, Denniston 3-33, Cauldren 2-13, Ricciardi 1-6, Havens 1-minus 1. Marist: Markett 4-74, Barry 3-13, Tate 2-66, winters 1-16.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Marist 248, Huntley 218.