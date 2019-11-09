Dalton Wood runs wild to send Richmond-Burton into quarterfinals

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton’s Dalton Wood expected a heavy workload Saturday. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior fullback made every touch count, running wild for five scores and 213 yards on 14 carries.

The No. 2-seeded Rockets rolled up 283 yards by halftime and ran away from No. 7-seeded Marengo, 49-7, in the teams’ Class 4A second-round game. R-B (11-0), ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press 4A Poll, advances to the quarterfinals and will play IC Catholic.

Wood had touchdown runs of 15, 16, 61 and 4 yards in the first half. He only had to touch the ball once in the second half to make an impact, following the lead block of tailback Rey Guajardo for a 60-yard score.

Guajardo had a 50-yard run to set up Wood's fourth touchdown. Wood's last touchdown pushed the Rockets' lead to 49-0 against the Indians (8-3), with 9:45 left in the third quarter.

"When you have a line that big and that physical that wants to stay low and move as fast as they can, it's so nice," said Wood, who leads all area players with 29 rushing touchdowns. "It opens up lanes and big opportunities. That was all thanks to Rey, too, who had a lot of those lead blocks."

In R-B's first game against Marengo in Week 5 (a 38-13 win), the Rockets got off to a similar quick start, taking a 35-0 lead. On Saturday, it was junior running back Nick Legnaioli that found space on the edge and outran the defense for a 53-yard score on R-B's third play from scrimmage.

"Every week in the playoffs, it's got to be the best game you play," offensive lineman Conrad Miller said. "We jumped on them right away."

Wood added two more first-quarter scores, and Legnaioli got loose for a 50-yard punt return for a score with 11:09 left in the second quarter for a 28-0 lead. Legnaioli had 79 yards on three carries. As a team, the Rockets averaged 12.8 yards a run, rolling up 358 yards on 28 attempts.

"We told him all week our plan was to run a lot of fullback trap," Rockets coach Mike Noll said. "Our quick side really opened up some nice holes. We controlled the line of scrimmage and that's how you win games."

"Our offense is good because you can't take any one thing away. We can throw it, (Legnaioli) is dynamic in space, and we've got a lot of weapons."

On defense, Legnaioli had an interception after a pass was knocked down at the line in the first, Jacob Petersen recovered a fumble, and Maxx Lomas added an interception in the fourth.

Marengo senior running back-linebacker Finn Schirmer (110 yards) had a 56-yard rushing score in the fourth. The Minnesota track and field recruit finished the season with 1,568 yards. Tyler Mirtl had three catches for 34 yards, and Cole Davis had 26 yards receiving. Josh Holst threw for 58 yards.

The Indians won 17 games combined the past two seasons after going 2-7 in 2017.

"My time at Marengo has been amazing," Schirmer said. "When coach (Paul) Forsythe came in my sophomore year, he was able to turn this program around, and we all invested in it. I know they're going to hit the offseason hard."

Forsythe lauded the hard work of his senior class.

"This group helped change the culture and helped shaped the way things are," Forsythe said. "The success we’ve had is because of a lot of guys that are leaving. I'm honestly so proud of this group."

STAR OF THE GAME

Dalton Wood, Richmond-Burton, sr., RB

Wood had rushing touchdowns of 15, 16, 61, 4 and 60 yards and finished with a game-high 213 yards on 14 carries.

Richmond-Burton 49, Marengo 7

Marengo 0 0 0 7 – 7

Richmond-Burton 21 21 7 0 – 49

First quarter

RB–Legnaioli 53 run (Legnaioli kick), 8:37

RB–D. Wood 15 run (Legnaioli kick), 4:26

RB–D. Wood 16 run (Legnaioli kick), 1:28

Second quarter

RB–Legnaioli 50 punt return (Legnaioli kick), 11:09

RB–D. Wood 61 run (Legnaioli kick), 4:48

RB–D. Wood 4 run (Legnaioli kick), 1:42

Third quarter

RB–D. Wood 60 run (Legnaioli kick) ,9:45

Fourth quarter

M–Schirmer 56 run (Trainor kick), 10:54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Marengo: Schirmer 15-110, Kunde 2-5, Holst 2-2, Trotz 1-9, Team 3-minus 13. Total: 23-113. Richmond-Burton: D. Wood 14-213, Guajardo 4-65, Legnaioli 3-79, Nellessen 2-4, Jacoby 2-4, Heaney 2-minus 2, Team 1-minus 5. Total: 28-358.

PASSING–Marengo: Holst 4-8-1-58, Kunde 3-4-0-8, Trotz 1-3-1-20. Richmond-Burton: Huber 2-3-0-24.

RECEIIVING–Marengo: Mirtl 3-34, Davis 3-26, Jennett 1-17, Chanthalansy 1-7, Schirmer 1-2. Richmond-Burton: Hutson 2-24.

TOTAL YARDS: Marengo 199, Richmond-Burton 382