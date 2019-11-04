Riverside students post multiple social media threats

RIVERSIDE – A series of threats on social media involving juveniles who attend Riverside schools were investigated by police but did not lead to any criminal charges.

Three threats – two of which included photos of juveniles holding weapons – occurred over the past two weeks, Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel said.

A police investigation revealed that in one case a juvenile was holding a BB gun. In the other case, the post featured weapons that were left unsecured by a family member, Weitzel said.

“There have been several threatening social media posts by juveniles who attend Riverside schools both at the high school level and District 96,” Weitzel said in a news release. “We also had one incident involving St. Mary’s Catholic School. In each of these instances, juveniles posted what was perceived by the general public as either a threat or school threat.”

The three juveniles did not know one another, Weitzel said. He did not know if the juveniles were disciplined by their respective schools. Riverside police met with the juveniles’ parents and offered referrals to professional counseling, he said.

Riverside police worked two of the cases with Brookfield police because the students lived in Brookfield but attended Riverside schools. No students, staff or other support faculty at any of the Riverside schools were ever in any immediate danger, Weitzel said.

“Each of these cases were fully investigated once it was brought to our attention by people in our community who saw the posts and contacted us,” Weitzel said. “Police immediately investigated all incidents and were able to track down the students.

“I can say without a doubt that the Riverside Police Department takes all threats seriously. The investigation into these threats required a tremendous amount of manpower and resources.”

Weitzel asked parents to remind children that social media posts can be perceived as threats. Some posts can cause alarm and will be reported to police, he said. Police will fully investigate all of these cases, and in some instances, criminal charges may be sought against both adults and juveniles, he said.