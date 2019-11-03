McHenry County notes: Prairie Ridge loses Carter Evans to broken fibula

Prairie Ridge was dealt a significant blow Saturday during its 51-6 win over Grayslake North in its Class 6A first-round playoff game.

Fullback-linebacker Carter Evans, the Wolves’ leading rusher with 922 yards, was injured when he was tackled on the end of a run and suffered a broken left fibula, which will end his season.

Evans, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior who has NCAA Division I offers from Northern Illinois and Central Michigan, started playing on the defensive side a few games ago and had become a force there, as well. He contributed with a safety on defense Saturday.

The Wolves, 9-1 and the top seed in Class 6A’s northern bracket, must now get by without one of their best players. Safety Kyle Koelblinger had been taking some snaps at fullback. Backup Zach Bentsen carried eight times for 56 yards in the second half Saturday.

The Wolves host No. 8 Simeon (7-1) in the second round at a date and time to be determined.

“We have a couple of guys who have played fullback before,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “We have to get better with somebody new running the option. It’s not just two guys replacing a Division I athlete, [but] the line has to block better; we all have to be better.”

Koelblinger is a standout at safety, but Schremp feels he has the toughness and speed to do both.

“Kyle’s a wrestler, and there isn’t anything tougher for a high school athlete than wrestling,” Schremp said. “Most teams have their best players going both ways at this time of the season.”

Tough matchup: Some sets of odd circumstances left Simeon and Prairie Ridge, two of the state's top teams, both with only one loss, meeting in the second round.

The Wolverines were only able to schedule eight games, then only were able to play seven because of the Chicago Teachers Union strike, which was settled late last week. Although IHSA rules state teams must play eight games to make the postseason, Simeon was granted a waiver and allowed into the playoff field.

Because of so few playoff points, the Wolverines were seeded eighth.

“Obviously, I wasn’t happy when I saw the seeding,” Schremp said. “It’s almost like a semifinal matchup. But in all the years when we won state, we never had an easy road. You have to beat everybody at some point.”

KRC rematch: Kishwaukee River Conference foes Richmond-Burton (10-0) and Marengo (8-2) will meet in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. R-B won the KRC this season; Marengo was champion last season.

The teams met in Week 5, with R-B defeating the Indians, 38-13. The Rockets jumped out quickly and led, 35-0, late in the second quarter. R-B coach Mike Noll expects to see a different Marengo team this time.

“Our competition will be really good next week,” Noll said. “Marengo’s a very good team. So this time of year, you just stick to your process.”

R-B is the No. 2 seed in 4A’s northern half, Marengo is No. 7.

Marengo coach Paul Forsythe feels his team has steadily improved through the last part of the season and welcomes the challenge of facing the No. 2 team in The Associated Press’ final Class 4A poll.

“They’re excited about the challenge,” Forsythe said. “We know what kind of football team they are. Obviously, they’re a load. But again, we weren’t playing our best football then. I’m excited to see where we’ve come from since that week.”

Nice addition: Forsythe made a move last month to rotate quarterbacks with senior Mitch Kunde and freshman Josh Holst. Forsythe felt Holst, who is 6-foot-3, gave the Indians an added dimension with his throwing ability.

“We saw something in him,” Forsythe said. “Earlier in the year, we struggled a little bit in the pass game; we just couldn’t quite get over the hump. We saw things in the lower-level games, and in practices, we saw [Holst] could play. He gives us another element to the offense.”

Kunde sometimes rotates in at receiver when Holst is in. Forsythe appreciated Kunde being open-minded about the move.

“He embraced it,” Forsythe said. “It’s a credit to Mitchell. He said, ‘Coach, I will do whatever we need to do to have success.’ It’s a credit to him.”

Don't be fooled: At this time of year, playoff seedings can be misleading.

Marist, a 49-10 winner over Glenbard East, in its first-round playoff game, finished the regular season with a 5-4 record in the rugged CCL/ESCC Blue Division and is the No. 23 seed. Marist will host No. 7 seed Huntley on Saturday.

The other teams from that division are Mount Carmel (No. 1 in Class 7A) along with Loyola (No. 18 in 8A) and Brother Rice (No. 24 in 8A).

Marist defeated Loyola, 14-6, in Week 9 and lost to Mount Carmel (21-14 in Week 6) and Brother Rice, 17-14, in Week 4. The RedHawks’ other defeats came to Niles Notre Dame (No. 14 8A) and powerhouse Nazareth (No. 2 7A).

“We watched them play [Glenbard East on Friday], and we came away learning they are a tremendous team,” Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak said. “They have good size on their offensive line. It will be a great challenge for our guys.”

Huntley, which lost, 14-7, to Jacobs in Week 2, has reeled off eight straight victories. In their past six games, the Red Raiders have outscored their opponents, 283-46, with many of those points allowed coming against the second-team defense in lopsided games. The most points the Huntley No. 1 defense has allowed has been 24, and that came to Prairie Ridge, the state’s No. 1 seed in the Class 6A northern bracket.

• Sam Natrop contributed to this report.

SECOND-ROUND PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

Class 8A

No. 7 Huntley (9-1) at No. 23 Chicago Marist (6-4), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A

No. 8 Chicago Simeon (7-1) at No. 1 Prairie Ridge (9-1), TBD

No. 5 Antioch (8-2) at No. 4 Cary-Grove (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

No. 7 Marengo (8-2) at No. 2 Richmond-Burton (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday