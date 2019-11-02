Huntley tops Taft behind Ryder Haven’s 6 touchdowns

HUNTLEY – The old football adage goes something like this: “Run the play until the other team stops you. Then run something else.”

The problem for Chicago Taft was it couldn’t stop Huntley’s bread-and-butter play: Fake Jet.

Junior running back Ryder Havens, behind a dominant offensive line performance, ran Fake Jet to perfection Saturday afternoon. Havens rushed for 202 yards and scored six times – all on that same play call – and the Raiders rolled past Taft, 48-6, in a Class 8A first-round playoff clash at Red Raiders Stadium.

Huntley (9-1) advances to take on Marist (6-4), a 49-7 winner Friday night over Glenbard East, in next weekend’s second round.

GETTING IT DONE UP FRONT

Huntley’s offensive line – Colin Fitt, Ed Nesheiwat, Matthew Kann, Brandon Klemez, and Trevor Masten – which averages 266 pounds, had its way against Taft. The Raiders rushed 28 times for 271 yards, an average of 9.7 yards a carry. Huntley, the No. 7 seed, racked up 220 of those yards before halftime.

“The offensive line came to play today,” Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak said. “We’ve had good success throwing the ball this season, but they were itching to establish the running game and wanted to own the line of scrimmage. Ryder is an amazing back, but whenever he scores he gives all the credit to the O-line.”

Havens scored six of the Raiders’ seven touchdowns. He scored from 47 and 25 yards in the first quarter and added three more TDs – 33, 43, and 2 yards – in the second. His final tally came early in the fourth from 9 yards out. In his past two games, Havens has rushed for 371 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Those guys do it all for me,” Havens said of his offensive line. “Honestly, this is the best game I’ve had a chance to play in, and considering we lost last year [55-14 to Maine South in the first round], it was great to come out and execute like we did today.”

Huntley, winner of eight straight games, had got another score on a 10-yard pass from Bruno Bosman to Joey Cauldren to open the second quarter.

DELIGHTFUL ON DEFENSE

The Raiders’ defense was equally up to the task of stopping a Taft offense filled with skilled players. Huntley held the Eagles to minus-6 yards rushing on the day.

“We knew they had a few really good players, but we thought if we could stop [Dexter Stigall] that we’d stop their entire offense,” linebacker Rukkus Hunkins said. “We weren’t even sure if we were going to play today [because of the teachers’ strike in Chicago], but all of our practices were on point. We’re trained to get 11 hats to the ball, and our speed and quickness really showed today.

“We were looking to break the [playoff] curse, and now we have to keep the ball rolling.”

Taft came into the game as the No. 26-seeded team and managed a touchdown with nine seconds remaining on a 28-yard pass from Daniel Lock to Stigall.

“Huntley is a great team. They were 8-1 coming in and deserved to be the seed they are,” Taft assistant coach Brad Engel said. “No excuses from our side. They came ready to play football and that’s the type of team we want to be.”

To continue its roll, Huntley will have to do so against a tough Marist squad that holds the No. 23 seed but has lost four games by a total of 27 points against perennial playoff teams such as Brother Rice, Chicago Mount Carmel, Niles Notre Dame and Nazareth.

STAR OF THE GAME

Ryder Havens

Huntley, jr., RB

Havens scored six touchdowns and rushed for 202 yards on 19 carries (10.6 yards per carry), including TDs on three consecutive carries in the second quarter.

QUICK STATS

Taft 0 0 0 6 – 6

Huntley 14 28 0 0 – 48

First quarter

H – Havens 47 run (Vavra kick), 10:10

H – Havens 25 run (Vavra kick), 3:30

Second quarter

H – Cauldren 10 pass from Bosman (Vavra kick), 8:39

H – Havens 33 run (Vavra kick), 5:50

H – Havens 43 run (Vavra kick), 4:05

H – Havens 2 run (Vavra kick), :32

Fourth quarter

H – Havens 9 run (pass failed), 9:18

T – Stigall 28 pass from Loch (run failed), :09