Riverside police use taser to subdue vicious dog

RIVERSIDE - Riverside police used a taser Oct. 25 to subdue a vicious dog after attempting to subdue it for more than an hour.

The dog was unharmed and transported it to a local veterinarian for follow-up care, according to a Riverside Police Department new release.

The decision to use the taser was made after the dog charged a police officer who attempted to subdue it.

Police started to received 911 calls at about 4:52 p.m. reporting a loose German shepherd on the 400 block of Uvedale Road.

The initial caller said he saw the dog walking without its owner in and out of yards in the 300 and 400 blocks of Uvedale Road and that he feared for his safety as the animal was acting aggressive, according to the release.

When the first police officer arrived, the dog took an aggressive stance and began to growl and bark. A second officer arrived, but attempts to capture the animal were unsuccessful, the release stated.

Police recognized the animal from prior contacts and believed the dog lived on the 100 block of Southcote Road.

The dog's owner said the dog had gotten out of the house after pushing past her at the door. She was unable to control the dog, and the 80-pound male German Shepherd ran free, according to the release.

The dog returned to the area where it lived, but again took an aggressive stance and started to growl and bark at its owner. Additionally, the dog aggressively charged individuals walking in the area, the release stated.

At one point, it ran into an adjacent property and was so aggressive that a neighbor suffered a panic attack, and paramedics were called to treat the individual, the release stated.

Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel declared the dog vicious and started the process to have the owners come into compliance with the vicious dog ordinance.

The ordinance includes requirements that the owners must accomplish, including fencing in a yard, muzzling the dog, not allowing the dog off leash and, in extreme circumstances, euthanizing the dog, according to the release.

Weitzel said the case is under investigation and additional charges or sanctions may be forthcoming against the dog owner, who was issued several citations related to dog at large, the release stated.