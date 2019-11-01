Marengo shuts down Manteno in Class 4A playoff opener

MARENGO – Marengo’s defensive line basically put up a wall in front of Manteno.

The Panthers found no room to run all night. Four of their first-half drives were three-and-outs.

“We were dominating,” Indians defensive lineman Lucas Simpson said. “We stopped their run game and were doing a really good job in all aspects.”

Marengo two-way lineman Mason Feldt thought it was their best effort of the season.

“It feels good to get in there, pound them, beat them up, then get the offense and run it down the field and score,” Feldt said.

No. 7-seeded Marengo did pretty much what it wanted against No. 10 Manteno for a 48-0 Class 4A first-round playoff victory Friday night at Rod Poppe Fields. The Indians (8-2) advance to the second round next week against the winner between No. 15 Urban Prep/Bronzeville (5-4) vs. No. 2 Richmond-Burton (9-0). Those teams play at 1 p.m. Saturday in Richmond.

No segment looked better than the defensive line.

“We knew in these (muddy and cold) conditions, they’d have to go to the run game,” said Jagger Ferden, who plays on both lines. “Our defensive line has been one of our key groups. This week we emphasized trying to stop the run and put them in situations that they weren’t comfortable in.”

The Indians scored early, then added two second-quarter touchdowns for a 20-0 halftime lead. Defensive back Niko San Miguel intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Running back Finn Schirmer then added his third rushing touchdown and caught a 27-yard scoring pass from freshman Josh Holst.

“Coach (Paul Forsythe) talks about how we need to perform on all sides, each segment is as important as the other,” offensive lineman-linebacker Sean Trainor said. “We really did that tonight. It was a good week of practice, and we’ve been locked in since Monday.”

The defense only let the Panthers (5-5) have one decent drive in the first half, for 41 yards to the Marengo 32. Other than that, the Indians would not budge.

“We got the lead early and we made them one-dimensional,” Forsythe said. “They were always deep in their own territory, which helped a ton with the kicking game. It’s a credit to these guys (the line) getting them in second-and-long, third-and-long, putting them in obvious passing situations.”

Schirmer finished with 21 carries for 125 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Mitch Kunde hit Cole Davis for an 11-yard score in the first half.

Manteno coach RJ Haines was pleased that his team battled to get to the playoffs, winning its last three games, but knew Marengo was going to be a tall order.

“They have some good players up front,” Haines said. “I don’t know if it’s anything schematically that they did or didn’t do. They have some good players and made more plays than us.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Finn Schirmer, Marengo, sr., RB-LB

Schirmer ran 21 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught a 27-yard scoring pass from Josh Holst.

QUICK STATS

Manteno 0 0 0 0 – 0

Marengo 6 14 21 7 – 48

First quarter

Mgo–Schirmer 16 run (run failed), 7:34.

Second quarter

Mgo–Davis 11 pass from Kunde (Trainor kick), 6:57.

Mgo–Schirmer 1 run (Trainor kick), 1:19.

Third quarter

Mgo–San Miguel 20 interception return (Trainor kick), 7:45.

Mgo–Schirmer 11 run (Trainor kick), 4:29.

Mgo–Schirmer 27 pass from Holst (Trainor kick), 0:41.

Fourth quarter

Mgo–Trotz 1 run (Trainor kick), 1:14.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Manteno: Wurster 17-49, Borkenhagen 6-minus 27. Totals: 23-22. Marengo: Schrimer 21-125, Kunde 4-32, Stolz 5-21, Trotz 7-18. Totals: 37-191.

PASSING–Manteno: Borkenhagen 5-14-2-69. Marengo: Holst 5-10-0-87, Kunde 1-3-0-11.

RECEIVING–Manteno: Creek 2-189, Trepanier 1-23, Hupe 1-18, Jackson 1-10. Marengo:

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Marengo 289, Manteno 91.