Kaneland runs over Crystal Lake Central, into second round

MAPLE PARK – With the deep pass not working early, Kaneland switched things up, using the ground game to beat Crystal Lake Central, 41-13, Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The No. 6 Knights advance to face No. 14 Lake Forest in the second round.

"It feels good to come out here and beat a good 6A team," Kaneland quarterback Joe Smith said after the win.

For the No. 11 Tigers, the season comes to an end.

"We had a nice season, a great group of seniors," Crystal Lake Central coach Jon McLaughlin said. "They set the bar real high for future classes in terms of leadership and things like that. I love them all to death. They gave us everything they had and I can't ask for anything more than that."

Kaneland tried the deep ball early but couldn't find any success. Instead, it switched to runs with Wilson Giffney, Smith and Evan Hogan behind the offensive line to erase an early 3-0 deficit. The Knights led 35-3 by halftime with three touchdowns in the final 2:53 of the second quarter.

"At one point I heard our offensive coordinator say 'Jeez, we should just run the ball," Knights coach Pat Ryan said. "We were getting 4, 5, 6 yards a pop. Sometimes more. So we said 'Let's keep doing it.' Wilson was running hard, and Evan Hogan did a really fantastic job, too."

Kaneland (8-2) ran for 248 yards in the game on 50 carries, including 28 carries for 186 yards in the first half. Smith was 7 for 13 in the first half for 63 yards and didn't try a deep ball after the first quarter as the Knights switched to the run game and screens.

The Tigers (6-4) were at a definite size disadvantage on the line, and the wet conditions didn't help – community members had to come out and shovel the field to get it game-ready, something Ryan and Smith said they were grateful for.

"I think with the wet track and stuff like that, we were a little outmanned up front," McLaughlin said. "Their offensive line was a lot bigger than our offensive line. We were getting pushed around. We're 180 pounds, they're 280. Hustle and heart and want-to is only going to take you so far."

The Tigers managed 13 yards on the ground in the first half and 44 for the game. Quarterback Aidan Ellinger threw for 202 yards but also threw three interceptions, including one to Kaneland's Dylan Cabrese, who made a one-handed snag then returned it to the 1-yard line on the first CLC drive of the third quarter.

Two plays later, Hogan was in from a yard out. The Knights went for the two to try to bring on the running clock but failed, putting the lead at 41-3.

Max Gagne intercepted Ellinger on the next drive, but fumbled in the end zone for a Crystal Lake Central safety. Later in the fourth, the Tigers got their first touchdown of the game on a 30-yard pass from Ellinger to Drew Jenkins.

"I thought the turnovers hurt us," McLaughlin said. "The fumble on the kickoff return hurt. Then we had (three 15-yard) penalties (on extra-point kicks) after scores that put us deep for the kickoff. But overall I wouldn't say we played our best game, but at the same time Kaneland is a very good football team. We knew we were going to have to play well to beat them. And we didn't play well in all three phases of the game, which hasn't been characteristic of us all year."

Smith ran for 92 yards and a score, Giffney for 82 yards and two scores and Hogan for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Smith threw for two touchdowns, one to Gagne and the other to Colton Doll.

"We were able to run inside, outside," Smith said. "I was able to run, Wilson was able to run, Evan Hogan was able to run. That was because the O-line played amazing. That's the reason why we could run the ball."

The Tigers were on the board first with a 34-yard field goal by Billy Cummings after holding the Knights to a three-and-out on their first drive, which was hindered by a pair of procedure penalties.

But Kaneland answered the field goal with a 16-play, 71-yard drive that was capped by a 14-yard pass from Smith to Doll. Giffney kept the drive alive with a 33-yard pickup on fourth and 2.

The defense started getting pressure on Ellinger, with Sam Pryor breaking through on third-and-6 to level him as he was getting the ball away, falling short of the intended receiver.

"All those guys were able to get a lot of pressure and did a nice job," Ryan said. "Early on we weren't getting a lot of pressure, but we made an adjustment to our scheme a little bit and then did a nice job."

Kaneland score four touchdowns in the second quarter after that stop, and Central picked up just one first down in that stretch.

"They were punishing the defense running the ball," Ryan said. "Then our offensive line was phenomenal tonight. I don't know how many times I saw Sam Pryor on top of a kid on the ground. Those offensive linemen were hungry tonight."

The Tigers were close to a couple of breakthroughs. Looking for a spark after a Giffney run made it 21-3, they tried a reverse on the kickoff but fumbled. Two plays later Smith found Gagne for a 18-yard screen and a 28-3 lead with 1:53 left in the half.

On the next drive, Ellinger was forced to scramble on a fourth-and-4 from the 36 and appeared to have a path to the first down but slid down early, turning the ball over.

The Knights put up a score in less than 30 seconds, with Smith breaking the plane of the end zone with 11.5 seconds left in the half.

“Our defense played amazing tonight,” Smith said. “This was one of their best performances all season against a really good offense. I thought they came ready to play and played really well.”