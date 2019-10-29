Kane County notes: For Matt Weerts and Batavia, the season starts now

BATAVIA – Matt Weerts and Batavia achieved one goal, but the next phase of their season is just beginning.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 7-2 and won the DuKane Conference title for the second consecutive season.

But Weerts believes his team hasn't reached its full potential yet.

"DuKane Conference champs was one of our team goals for this season," said Weerts, a junior linebacker. "[It] feels great to be two-time conference champions, but we haven't reached our full potential yet."

One example of the Bulldogs’ potential from the regular season could be Batavia’s 42-21 victory over Wheaton Warrenville South on Sept. 27. The Bulldogs built a 35-7 lead at the half and held the Tigers to just 58 rushing yards and 2.2 yards per carry.

"It showed what we can do when our offense and defense are playing at their best and executing," Weerts said.

The Bulldogs now turn their attention to Thornwood to open the Class 7A playoffs. Batavia hosts at 1 p.m. Nov. 2. Thornwood ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak, but returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

"We are excited to see what they throw at us," Weerts said. "Always fun to play someone you haven't played before. Their film is much different than any other team we've faced."

Batavia coach Dennis Piron agreed that he likes playing a new opponent.

"That's really [why] the playoffs are awesome," Piron said. "The last couple years, we've played Moline, we've played Granite City, Nazareth ... a whole bunch of schools the last four or five years we've never played before. I think that's what's really cool."

Weerts finished the regular season with 72 tackles and averaged eight per game. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has an offer from Central Michigan, but his immediate priority is Batavia's playoff run.

"They keep in touch with me every week and their coaching staff is great," Weerts said. "I have a lot of schools that want me to visit, which is great, too. My focus, though, is on our team and doing all I can to help us win."

Marmion preparing for Amundsen

The Cadets (6-3) have their Class 6A first-round game against Amundsen scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Winnemac Stadium.

Amundsen (7-1) is in the playoffs for the second consecutive season – and second postseason dating to 1976. Marmion, meanwhile, ended a one-year absence from the postseason.

"Playing Amundsen at their place will be an honor," Cadets coach Dan Thorpe said.

"In the playoffs, it is key that what we do must be better each week," Thorpe continued. "Not knowing much about opponents is difficult. Everyone is good in the playoffs, and undefeated. Now we just want to be 1-0 come Saturday night."

St. Charles North misses postseason

The chances were highly unlikely for St. Charles North (4-5) to make the postseason with an under .500 record.

It didn't happen.

The North Stars, one year removed from a Class 7A championship game appearance, began the season with a promising 4-1 start, but finished with four consecutive losses to St. Charles East, Glenbard North, Batavia and Wheaton Warrenville South.

"Disappointment," North Stars coach Rob Pomazak said after the last loss. "That’s really all you can say. You work really hard – the kids, the staff, the parents. You know, as a head coach, you just try to bring everybody along and they’re the ones doing the work, and you’re just trying to help facilitate the experience.

“And when you fall short, it falls on me because we didn’t put together the best product possible,” Pomazak continued. “The kids did a great job. They fought their tails off. The coaches prepared, you know, but it just wasn’t enough.”