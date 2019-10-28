Stout defense makes Huntley dangerous in deep Class 8A field

Huntley’s defense received the best endorsement possible after its Week 3 victory over Prairie Ridge.

The Red Raiders limited Prairie Ridge to 221 total yards in a 28-24 victory. Only 10 of those points were from the Wolves’ offense; the two other touchdowns came on a pair of Kyle Koelblinger punt-return touchdowns.

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp was more than impressed.

“We had a real tough time adjusting to their team speed,” said Schremp, whose team won the Class 6A state championships in 2016 and 2017. “We can’t simulate that in practice. We don’t have 11 guys who can fly around the way those guys do. I don’t think it was much scheme-wise; it was us having to adjust to their athletes. It’s tough to score points against them consistently.”

The Raiders hope their stifling defense, which has allowed 78 points through nine games, will serve them well as they prepare to take on opponents in the Class 8A playoffs.

No. 7-seeded Huntley (8-1) is set to host No. 26 Chicago Taft (5-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Red Raider Stadium, although the Raiders may receive a forfeit victory. The ongoing Chicago Teachers Union strike must be settled so classes are in session by Wednesday or CPS playoff teams will be unable to get their mandatory three practices in before Saturday.

In recent seasons, Huntley looked to its high-powered offenses. This season, the Raiders have leaned on their lockdown defense. In back-to-back weeks, Huntley stopped Prairie Ridge and Cary-Grove (154 total yards), the two closest teams to what the Raiders will see in 8A.

In both games, the Raiders came from behind to win while the defense was like a wall.

“Defenses put you in great positions to win games,” Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak said. “Offenses get the sidelines and crowd going, but if you can keep points off the board, get sacks, get takeaways, that gives you energy.”

The Raiders have impact players all over their defense, starting with disruptive linemen Matt Burba and Brad Walker, both of whom were Northwest Herald All-Area first team players. Defensive end Conor Rice leads the team with six sacks and seven quarterback knockdowns.

Secondary leader Alex Janke has five interceptions and 55 tackles. Linebackers Tristan Carone leads the team with 72 tackles, and linebacker Brady Wilke has a team-best nine tackles for losses, one ahead of Burba.

Huntley is allowing only 8.7 points and 131.1 yards a game.

“We have a veteran defense,” said Burba, a third-year starter. “Last year, we struggled as a defense with a lot of new guys. It could be huge [in the playoffs], when it comes to making a big play, [the offense] can rely on us to do it for them. If the offense makes a mistake, we can compensate for it.”

All defenses promote the mentality of swarming to the ball carrier, Huntley just does it better than most teams.

“Our goal is to stop them and get the offense back out there and in control,” Rice said. “I feel like we’ve played great. We know each other really well. We play hard and play for each other.”

Zimolzak sees Burba as the heart of the defense.

“He’s a guy everybody kind of rallies behind. His energy is off the charts,” Zimolzak said. “He’s not a cheerleader type. It’s his excitement from playing, and everybody feeds off of that. He’s missing two teeth that got infected, and a dentist pulled them three or four weeks ago. He looks like a hockey player. He comes to practice without teeth, and he’s enjoying football.”

The Raiders rode their productive offense to the Class 8A quarterfinals in 2016, but suffered a painful, first-round loss home to Edwardsville the next season. Huntley lost, 55-14, at Maine South last season. The Fox Valley Conference co-champion Raiders want their defense, along with a power running game, to keep them in the tournament for a while.

Huntley’s second-round opponent would be the winner between No. 23 Marist (5-4) and No. 10 Glenbard East (8-1).

“I don’t want to say we’re an amazing defense, but we have a strong defense we can rely on,” Wilke said. “Our offense is great, we know they’re going to come through for us, but if the offense or special teams aren’t playing well, we can always rely on our defense.”