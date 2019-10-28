Geneva departure set for tour of 1850s Wayne home with holiday flourish

A digital watercolor depicts SG Geneva/Scentimental Gardens owner Debra Phillips’ historic 1850s home in Wayne. The image was created by digital artist Gerrit Husar from a photograph of the building. As part of a 30-year anniversary celebration of her business, Phillips will host a Holiday Home Tour of her house on Nov. 29 and 30. (Image provided)

GENEVA – SG Geneva/Scentimental Gardens will host a Holiday Home Tour of owner Debra Phillips’ historic 1850s house in Wayne on Nov. 29 and 30, the company announced in a news release.

The event is being held in celebration of 30 years in business. The tours will continue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30.

Luxury shuttle buses will depart from the business at 428 W. State St. in Geneva, traveling to Phillips’ house for the tour. Tickets cost $20. After the tour, guests will receive refreshments and a free holiday ornament.

Fueled by her love of expression, her home’s interior is a reflection of her extensive travel in England and across Europe, the release stated.

Phillips and her expansive portfolio have been featured in HGTV’s “The Good Life,” Romantic Homes, Better Homes & Gardens, Chicagoland Gardening, and Chicago Home + Garden.

Event registration

Reservations for the tour can be made at 630-232-1303 or stop by the shop, which will have extended hours through Christmas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For details on the shop, visit scentimentalgardens.com.