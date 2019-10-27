Previewing first-round matchups in McHenry County

With the regular season in the books, the IHSA football playoff field was revealed Saturday night. Here’s a look at first-round matchups for all seven McHenry County teams in the field.

Class 8A: (26) Chicago Taft at (7) Huntley

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday

About Chicago Taft: Taft (5-3) makes its second straight Class 8A playoff appearances. Its three losses this year came against Glenbrook North, Phillips and Simeon. With the current teachers' strike, if classes aren't back in session by Wednesday, Chicago Public Schools – including Taft – will be forced to forfeit their first round games.

About Huntley: Huntley (8-1) makes it six consecutive playoff appearances. An 8-1 regular season is the Red Raiders' best since 2015, when they went 9-0 before bowing out in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs. Huntley's defense is holding opponents to 10.2 points per game this season.

Class 6A: (16) Grayslake North at (1) Prairie Ridge

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday

About Grayslake North: Grayslake North (5-4) makes its seventh playoff appearance in the past eight years after being one of the unfortunate 5-4 teams to miss the field in 2018. The Knights won their final four contests this season, earning a playoff bid with a 28-24 win over Grayslake Central in Week 9.

About Prairie Ridge: The Wolves (8-1) earned the No. 1 seed in the north half of the Class 6A bracket for the third time in the past four seasons. The previous two in 2016 and 2017 ended in state championships. Prairie Ridge led the Fox Valley Conference with 51.1 points per game, including a conference record 79 points in Week 9 against Crystal Lake South.

Class 6A: (13) St. Ignatius at (4) Cary-Grove

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday

About St. Ignatius: St. Ignatius (5-4) won three straight games to earn a playoff bid, including a 21-14 win over Fenwick in Week 9. St. Ignatius is making its fifth straight playoff appearance. These two met in the 2017 first round when C-G traveled to Chicago for a 42-14 victory.

About Cary-Grove: The Trojans (7-2) are in the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season. In all 15 of those previous appearances, C-G won its first round contest. The defending Class 6A state champions tied with Huntley for the fewest points allowed in the FVC (with 92, 10.2 per game) this year.

Class 6A: (15) Crystal Lake South at (2) Deerfield

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday

About Crystal Lake South: This marks the first time South (5-4) has made consecutive playoff appearances since 2012. After a 2-3 start to the season, the Gators won their next three games to reach playoff eligibility. Last year as a No. 14 seed, South defeated Chicago Kenwood, 49-0, in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

About Deerfield: Deerfield (7-2) enters the postseason on a four-game win streak. The Warriors' two losses this year came against Rolling Meadows (9-0) and Maine West (8-1). Deerfield is in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years, but hasn't reached the second round since 2015.

Class 6A: (11) Crystal Lake Central at (6) Kaneland

Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About Crystal Lake Central: The Tigers (6-3) won six games for the first time since 2014 and are making their second playoff appearance in three years. Central has won six out of seven games after starting the season off 0-2. QB Aidan Ellinger led McHenry County with 17 touchdown passes during the regular season.

About Kaneland: The Knights (7-2) are in the playoffs for the third consecutive season. They led the Interstate Eight Conference in scoring with 39.9 points per game, scoring 30 points in all but one game. Kaneland reached the Class 6A second round in 2018, losing to Cary-Grove, 38-6.

Class 4A: (15) Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville at (2) Richmond-Burton

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday

About Urban Prep-Bronzeville: These teams met in a first-round matchup in 2017, with R-B winning, 21-6, in Chicago. UP-Bronzeville (4-5) is a rare four-win team in the playoffs thanks to a 3-1 record in the Chicago Public, Illini (Heartland) conference and the conference championship. The Lions could be forced to forfeit if the CPS teachers' strike isn't resolved by Wednesday.

About Richmond-Burton: No one came close to Richmond-Burton (9-0) in the regular season. The Kishwaukee River Conference champions pitched five shutouts and allowed 5.9 points per game all season. The Rockets were a Class 4A semifinalist a year ago and are making their 13th consecutive playoff appearance.

Class 4A: (10) Manteno at (7) Marengo

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

About Manteno: Manteno (5-4) won three straight games and four of its final five to reach the postseason. The Panthers held their opponent to seven points in each of those final three victories. Manteno is in the playoffs for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

About Marengo: The Indians (7-2) are in the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. They feature McHenry County’s leading rusher in Finn Schirmer. Last year, the Indians reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals.