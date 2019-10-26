Yorkville shuts down Plainfield North

Plainfield North had already clinched a playoff berth coming into Friday’s game against Yorkville.

That turned out to be a good thing as not much went right for the Tigers in a 31-7 loss to rival Yorkville.

“They fly around. They’re very talented and had a nice game plan,” Plainfield North coach Anthony Imbordino said. “They’re well coached and were ready to play tonight.”

Plainfield North fell behind early and couldn’t get anything going through the air as quarterback Adam Smith threw for only six completions and 66 yards.

The big key defensively for the Foxes was their ability to limit the Tigers to moderate gains.

“Our defensive coaching staff did a good job of trying to prevent big plays,” Yorkville coach Dan McGuire said. “We stopped them from getting the 70 to 80 yard gain and that was key for us.”

Yorkville was able to do what it wanted offensively passing and running effectively. Quarterback Josh Beetham found Cale Reeder for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Beetham punched in for a touchdown from a yard out in the second quarter giving the Foxes a 14-0 lead.

“We’ve [had] some difficulties at certain points but obviously when we’re more balanced that’s when we’ll be more successful,” McGuire said. “We have some young offensive lineman who are playing for us and I think they’ve really come of age the last couple of weeks.”

The second half was more of the same for Plainfield North as Yorkville’s Toran Harris scampered for a 3-yard touchdown run giving the Foxes a 21-point lead. Plainfield North did have a solid defensive stop at the end of the third quarter as the Foxes had first-and-goal with the drive stalling at the 1-yard line.

Down by 24, the Tigers badly needed an offensive surge to get back in the game, but threw an interception for a touchdown to fall behind 31 points.

“The defensive end made a real nice play on the bubble for a touchdown,” Imbordino said. “That took the wind out of our sails.”

Plainfield North was able to salvage a late touchdown drive scoring on a touchdown pass from Smith to Trevor Bruton.

Despite falling to Yorkville handily, the Tigers will have an opportunity to forget about this game heading into next week’s playoffs.

“Yorkville is a very good football team. They’ll do very well in the playoffs,” Imbordino said. “In a game like this in to kind of gauge where we are right now. We know we have to watch some film tomorrow and come back next week.”