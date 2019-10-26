Harvard finishes with big win over Hoopeston Area co-op

Damyan Michel ran for three first-half touchdowns as Harvard rolled past Hoopeston Area co-op, 40-0, in a nonconference game Saturday at Harvard’s Dan Horne Field.

The Hornets (4-5) got touchdown runs of 4, 12 and 30 yards from Michel in the first half and doubled their win total from the 2018 season.

Quarterback Damon Mueller led Harvard with 19 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown. Fullback Antonio Rodriguez had a pair of touchdowns.

Wide receiver Austin Kohley caught a pass for 47 yards as the Hornets produced a running clock against the Cornjerkers (0-9) for the entire second half.

Although Harvard fell one win short of qualifying for the playoffs, it logged its most victories since 2013, when former coach Tim Haak’s team was 11-1 and lost to Rockford Lutheran in the Class 4A playoff quarterfinals.