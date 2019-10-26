Hampshire edges McHenry for two-game winning streak

Hampshire ended its season with a very different kind of streak.

The Whip-Purs got two touchdown runs from Brady Young and held off McHenry, 13-10, Friday in their Fox Valley Conference game at McCracken Field in McHenry.

Hampshire (2-7, 2-7 FVC) ended a 24-game losing streak last week in a 12-0 win against Dundee-Crown and now will start the 2020 season with a two-game winning streak.

McHenry (3-6, 3-6) scored in the first quarter on Chris Zieba’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Kaempf.

Gracie Gasmann then booted a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter for a 10-0 Warriors’ lead.

Young, who rushed 18 times for 126 yards, scored on a 2-yard run late in the second quarter. He then had a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Neil Sakolari sparked the Whips’ defense with seven tackles, two sacks and three tackles for losses.

Matteo Acosta led McHenry with 17 carries for 113 yards. Tyler Groves and Daniel Hallaert led the Warriors each with seven tackles.