Boal throws for five TDs as Johnsburg defeats Wood River

Freshman quarterback Ian Boal threw five touchdown passes as Johnsburg ended its season with a 41-13 victory over East Alton-Wood River in their nonconference game at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Although Johnsburg's playoff string ends at five consecutive seasons, the Skyhawks (4-5) finished on a high note Friday against the Oilers.

Carson Piggott caught three of Boal’s scoring throws, David Claudio and Justin Peake also had TD catches.

Jimmy Broderick’s two field goals accounted for the Skyhawks’ other points.

“It was huge. It was real important,” Johnsburg coach Sam Lesniak said. “The seniors played really well, it was a good way to end the season. It was good to see the kids didn’t have any quit in them.”