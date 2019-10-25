Woodstock upsets Woodstock North to keep Thunder out of postseason

WOODSTOCK – The Blue Streaks have been waiting for a night like Friday all season long.

Plagued by turnovers all season the long, Woodstock played mistake-free football in spoiling crosstown rival Woodstock North’s playoff dreams with a 28-12 victory.

Woodstock (2-7, 1-5) played like it was the team fighting for its playoff life – and it celebrated like it, too. Fans flooded the field as the clock hit zero, lifted players on their shoulders and staked the blue “W” flag into the opposing turf in honor of a rather dominant performance.

Playing in his final game, quarterback Michael Purkey ran the read option to perfection, rushing for 114 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. He also was 8-of-13 passing for 53 yards. Senior teammate Austin Gibson was just as efficient, tallying 116 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Through them, Woodstock controlled the clock for an incredible 35 minutes, 26 seconds of the 48-minute game and was 8 for 11 on third down.

Purkey read the defensive end perfectly on a 26-yard touchdown run on the option to make it 6-0 with 2:02 left in the opening quarter. However, his day may have been defined by the drive that followed. He led a 13-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard run on third-and-7. That made it 12-0 with 5:23 left in the half.

“They have a flex in their defense, so it would be a fourth lineman or linebacker. We wanted to run away from that,” Purkey said. “The defensive end kept crashing, so that’s when I pulled it and just ran outside. We had tons of read off that.”

Meanwhile, on the other sideline, it was a beat-up and tired Thunder (4-5, 2-4) squad that was making the costly mistakes. They had four turnovers, including muffed kicks on consecutive kickoffs to end the first half and open the second half. The second of those proved to be a dagger as Purkey ran it in from 2-yards out to make it 20-0 with 7:49 left in the third. That scoring run was four plays after Purkey completed a clutch 11-yard pass to Nathan Archambeau on fourth-and-9.

“All year we have really held on to the ball more than our opponents, and we’ve been able to execute,” said Woodstock coach Mike Brasile. “It’s just been the turnovers and the stupid mistakes. We really ran the ball well tonight. Our offensive line played well, and our quarterback made some great reads.”

Down three scores, Woodstock North did manage to get a 51-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Pena to Colin Zinn and a 1-yard scoring run from Pena, who was 6-for-9 passing for 115 yard while adding 58 rushing yards. But turnovers and some costly penalties provided too big a gap to complete a comeback.

"I think they realized they had more size than us,” said North coach Jeff Schroeder. “They seemed to use that to their advantage. That can be tough to overcome. We’re not big to begin with, and then with some of our injuries, it’s magnified. There’s just not much you can do about that.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Michael Purkey, Woodstock, sr., QB

Purkey rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries while completing 8-of-13 passes for 53 yards in Woodstock’s season-ending win.

QUICK STATS

Woodstock 6 6 8 8 – 28

Woodstock North 0 0 6 6 – 12

First quarter

W – Purkey 26 run (kick failed), 2:02.

Second quarter

W – Purkey 10 run (run failed), 5:23.

Third quarter

W – Purkey 2 run (Archambeau pass from Purkey), 7:49.

WN – Zinn 52 pass from Pena (kick failed), 5:48.

Fourth quarter

W – Gibson 1 run (Heelein pass from Purkey), 11:10.

WN – Pena 1 run (run failed), 9:08.