Trey Urwiler, Batavia beat Wheaton North to clinch share of DuKane title

BATAVIA – Trey Urwiler’s first reception Friday night was indispensable for Batavia drawing first blood.

But the second Urwiler catch against Wheaton North in the schools’ DuKane Conference regular-season finale was a haymaker.

One play after Kyle Oroni – with no timeouts remaining – entered desperation mode by clocking the ball, Urwiler split the Wheaton North secondary seam with an emotionally crushing 32-yard touchdown reception.

Coming with less than nine seconds to play in the second quarter in Batavia, the Bulldogs’ two-score lead at the intermission snow-plowed into an eventual 28-3 victory.

With the win, Batavia clinched a share of the DuKane championship with Glenbard North, who also won Friday.

“We have been looking for that play all season,” Urwiler said. “I was playing for my older brother (Quinn), who has been out the last two weeks with a knee injury.”

Art Taylor could never have capped the Bulldogs’ opening touchdown drive – 19 seconds into the second quarter – had Orloni not found Urwiler for 11 yards on fourth-and-seven.

The Bulldogs’ workhorse halfback, who finished with 180 punishing yards on 29 carries, bull-dozed his way into the end zone from 14 yards out to break a scoreless tie.

Taylor would only add to his gaudy individual numbers by claiming an 11-yard scoring reception from Orloni and a tackle-breaking 28-yard jaunt to conclude the scoring as time literally ran down on the Falcons’ season.

“I had to make a few people miss,” said Taylor.

Urwiler said his play reflected the Bulldogs’ astonishing 49 juniors’ commitment to their senior teammates.

“He (Taylor, at 5-feet-8, 150 pounds) gets a lot of crap for being undersized, but he plays with as much heart as anyone I have ever seen," Urwiler said.

The Bulldogs’ unsung hero was punter Jacob Holcombe, who repeatedly pinned the Falcons with bothersome starting field position.

“Our punter, Jacob Holcombe, really does a great job,” said Batavia safety Jackson Williams, whose first interception of the season terminated the only legitimate second-half drive the Falcons could generate. “(The field-position game) was huge for us. (Holcombe) really put them in bad positions.”

Wheaton North (4-5, 2-5) accumulated its only four first downs of the second half on the drive Williams, who also converted four extra-points, stymied with his interception.

“They started running a lot of the same plays,” Batavia safety Sam Barus said. “They were running out of ideas.”

The Falcons’ only scoring drive was an impressive march that consumed five minutes and 10 seconds after the interior defense collaborated to deny Taylor on fourth-and-one from its own 12.

The Falcons’ Ben Bonga improbably found a 39-yard connection from quarterback Mark Forcucci among multiple defenders as its centerpiece.

“You have to trust your receivers,” said Forcucci, the Falcons’ sophomore quarterback. “I just put it up there and let him come under it. I had the confidence in him.”

But Gabe Parker had to rescue the Falcons with a 40-yard field goal after Forcucci was sacked on third down.