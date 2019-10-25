Richmond-Burton beats Quincy Notre Dame, ends regular season undefeated

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton football coach Mike Noll’s game plan in the second half against Quincy Notre Dame called for long drives as injuries started to pile up for the Rockets.

Noll gladly accepted the alternative.

Junior running back Rey Guajardo broke free to the sideline on the Rockets' first play of the second half and sidestepped multiple Notre Dame defenders to the end zone for a 62-yard score. After an eight-play, 66-yard scoring drive by the Raiders, it was junior Nick Legnaioli's turn, as he broke free for a 73-yard touchdown run.

Legnaioli's sprint and score gave the Rockets a 34-14 lead with 7:31 remaining in the third quarter, and R-B held on to beat Notre Dame by that same score in the teams' nonconference game Friday.

The Rockets, ranked No. 3 in the Class 4A Associated Press poll, finished the regular season undefeated at 9-0.

"You don't really focus on wins," Noll said. "We just try to win each day and get better. Stick to the process. I'm not surprised. Our kids have improved and they keep practicing hard. As they do that, we have a shot."

For the Rockets, starting senior running back Dalton Wood, who entered the game with 1,014 rushing yards and an area-best 21 touchdowns, exited the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return. Starting lineman Logan Grant hobbled off the field in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Noll did not have any updates on either player after the game. R-B is also missing senior two-way player Tyler Anderson, who missed his fifth straight game with a thumb injury. Noll is hoping to get Anderson back next week.

"We wanted to play slow in the second half and take time off the clock because we had some injuries," Noll said. "But we scored, and that’s OK, too. We got after our kids at halftime a little bit. I thought we just weren't playing as physical as we normally do, and we have to get back to that."

The Rockets outgained Notre Dame, 398 to 257, with 288 of them coming on the ground. Legnaioli had 175 total yards and led R-B with 141 yards rushing. Guajardo had 93 yards on eight carries.

Rockets quarterback Jacob Huber finished 3-of-8 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He threw touchdowns on his first two passes. Jacob Petersen had a 60-yard catch to give R-B a 7-0 lead with 6:15 left in the first.

Huber also found Legnaioli for a 34-yard connection in the second quarter, which pushed the Rockets' lead to 20-7 with 7:28 left until half.

"We came out fast in the second half, and that's what we needed," Legnaioli said. "Going 9-0 is a great accomplishment. We worked hard in the offseason and it paid off. But we need to start off faster, be ready and more prepared."

Noll called Notre Dame's Ike Wiley the best quarterback the Rockets faced all season. Wiley was 18-of-23 passing for 150 yards. He added 86 yards on the ground.

R-B made a semifinal run last postseason. The Rockets are hoping for more.

"Going into the postseason, we have a very good chance of going far," junior lineman Lucas Eckardt said. "We've been working hard every practice since June. We had some injuries today, but adversity is good. We're confident."

STAR OF THE GAME

Nick Legnaioli, Richmond-Burton, jr., RB

Legnaioli had 175 yards of total offense with touchdowns of 73 and 34 yards.

QUICK STATS

Quincy Notre Dame 0 7 7 0 – 14

Richmond-Burton 14 6 14 0 – 34

First quarter

RB–Petersen 60 pass from Huber (Legnaioli kick), 6:15

RB–Wood 6 run (Legnaioli kick), 1:26

Second quarter

ND–Bergman 4 run (Beroiza kick), 10:11

RB–Legnaioli 34 pass from Huber (kick missed), 7:28

Third quarter

RB–Guajardo 62 run (Legnaioli kick), 11:38

ND–Bergman 2 run (Beroiza kick), 7:49

RB–Legnaioli 73 run (Legnaioli kick), 7:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Notre Dame: Wiley 11-86, Ohnemus 4-12, Marth 5-2, Bergman 3-12,Team 5-minus 8. Total: 28-107. Richmond-Burton: Legnaioli 8-141, Guajardo 8-93, D. Wood 5-27, B. Wood 6-29, Team 2-minus 2. Total: 29-288.

PASSING–Notre Dame: Wiley 18-24-0-150. Richmond-Burton: Huber 3-8-0-110.

RECEIVING–Notre Dame: Ohnemus 4-18, Marth 3-29, Gilliland 4-43, Hyer 3-40, Kasparie 2-14, Friedersdorf 1-minus 3, Sheffield 1-9. Richmond-Burton: Petersen 1-60, Legnaioli 1-34, Huston 1-16.

TOTAL YARDS: Notre Dame 257, Richmond-Burton 398