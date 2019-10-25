Prairie Ridge clinches share of FVC title with record-setting performance

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake South’s offense gouged Prairie Ridge for 348 total yards and 28 points by halftime, which was the Wolves’ worst statistical half of the season by far.

It hardly mattered, however, because Prairie Ridge’s offense was there, doing what it does, hitting on one big play after another. After three of the Gators’ touchdowns, the Wolves came back and scored in 15, 12 and 11 seconds.

“That’s what we’re here for, teammates. That’s what it is,” running back Blake Brown said. “We have a lot of dangerous players on offense. It’s all over the field. This is a scary team; you have to watch for it.”

The Wolves could not be stopped. They barely could be slowed down as they beat South, 79-28, Friday for a share of the Fox Valley Conference title with Huntley. Both teams are 8-1 overall, 8-1 in the FVC.

“We got after the defense and really pushed on offense,” Wolves tackle Riley Smith said. “Defensively, we struggled a little bit in the first half and we put it together in the second half.”

South (5-4, 5-4) will be in the Class 6A playoff bracket when it is announced Saturday night. The Gators put together one of their best halves behind sophomore quarterback Justin Kowalak’s 204 passing yards and Brock Jewson’s two touchdown catches.

But every time the Gators scored, Prairie Ridge answered.

South took a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter on Kowalak’s 10-yard run only to have Brown run back the ensuing kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown. When Gators running back Des McCarthy scored with 7:26 remaining in the second quarter, Wolves running back Taidhgin Trost scored on a 55-yard run on the next play from scrimmage.

After Jewson caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Kowalak, Trost caught a 48-yard scoring strike from Connor Lydon.

“It was a lot of fun (in the first half),” Brown said. “It was fun to be on the field with my teammates, linemen getting big blocks and keeping on scoring.”

Prairie Ridge led, 41-28, at halftime.

“Our line’s been coming off the ball really well lately,” said Wolves coach Chris Schremp, who now has 150 career victories in 18 seasons. “We've got a lot of athletes in the backfield. They can all break an 80-yard run. It’s been fun to see these guys execute at a high level.”

Prairie Ridge came up with a fumble recovery and an interception on South’s first two possessions in the third quarter and tacked on 23 more points.

“We were missing a lot of tackles (in the first half),” Smith said. “That second half we kind of rallied and stuck to our technique, and we tackled a lot better.”

The Wolves’ total is an FVC record for points in a game, breaking McHenry’s 77, set in 1999, also against South.

Gators coach Rob Fontana liked what he saw from the offense in the first half.

“We played hard, we executed a couple of things, Justin threw some really nice balls,” Fontana said. “We put ourselves behind the sticks. We had a lot of penalties, and you can’t do that against a championship-level team. We did, and it’s hard to make up for those.”

South had minus-15 yards along with the two turnovers in the second half.

“We didn’t tackle real well (in the first half),” Schremp said. “That’s something we work so hard on, and it’s such a staple of our program. For us not to do that on a consistent basis is something, I don’t know, you have games like that. Tonight was one of those games.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Taidhgin Trost, Prairie Ridge, jr., RB

Trost scored touchdowns on back-to-back, one-play drives in the second quarter, a 55-yard run and a 48-yard pass from quarterback Connor Lydon as the Wolves scored 28 points in that quarter.

QUICK STATS

CL South 7 21 0 0 – 28

Prairie Ridge 13 28 23 14 – 79

First quarter

PR – Lydon 1 run (run failed), 10:40.

CLS – Kowalak 10 run (DiBenedetto kick), 1:10.

PR – Brown 75 kickoff return (Koelblinger kick), 0:55.

Second quarter

PR – Evans 34 run (Koelblinger kick), 10:25.

CLS – McCarthy 19 run (DiBenedetto kick), 7:26.

PR – Trost 55 run (Koelblinger kick), 7:14.

CLS – Jewson 52 pass from Kowalak (DiBenedetto kick), 4:54.

PR – Trost 48 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 4:43.

PR – Lydon 48 run (Koelblinger kick), 1:49.

CLS – Jewson 46 pass from Kowalak (DiBenedetto kick), 0:19.

Third quarter

PR – Lydon 25 run (Koelblinger kick), 7:06.

PR – Brown 10 run (Koelblinger kick), 5:06.

PR – Evans 1 run (Brown pass from Lydon), 3:14.

PR – Safety, Fredrick kneeled in end zone, 0:50.

Fourth quarter

PR – Bentsen 12 run (Koelblinger kick), 8:41.

PR – Trost 13 run (Koelblinger kick), 1:19.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–CL South: McCarthy 13-70, Van Witzenburg 7-49, Kowalak 4-26, Burke 6-minus 1, Fredrick 3-minus 5, Team 1-minus 22. Totals: 36-117. Prairie Ridge: Evans 10-97, Trost 6-83, Lydon 4-75, Bentsen 4-36, Jewell 2-31, Koelblinger 2-17, Brown 2-11. Totals: 30–350.

PASSING–CL South: Kowalak 9-15-2-216. Prairie Ridge: Lydon 4-6-0-78.

RECEIVING–CL South: Jewson 4-157, Van Witzenburg 3-7, Giejda 1-27, McCarthy 1-15. Prairie Ridge: Trost 3-56, Evans 1-33.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–CL South 333, Prairie Ridge 428.