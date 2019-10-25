Jake White leads Crystal Lake Central to 6th win

ALGONQUIN – Crystal Lake Central punt returner Jake White heard his coaches yelling, “Poison,” from the sideline, but the ball took a perfect bounce toward White and it was too enticing to pass up.

White corralled a first-quarter punt on one bounce and scampered 66 yards for a Tigers touchdown. He scored twice more on touchdown receptions of 36 and 44 yards from quarterback Aidan Ellinger to spark Central in a win over Jacobs, 45-24, to finish the Fox Valley Conference regular season.

“I saw a clean bounce, and I just took it and went,” White said of the punt. “They were coming hot, I was going hot the other way. We had some good blocks on it, too."

Central (6-3, 6-3) picked up its sixth win of the season for the first time since 2014. Jacobs (3-6, 3-6) ended its season with its sixth loss in a row after a 3-0 start.

Both of White’s receiving touchdowns came on routes up the middle.

“It’s a tight game and you let the guy run for two right down the seam,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “The kid made plays and our guy messed up. We played well for a while and then things fell apart.”

Ellinger was 14-of-21 passing for 232 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Central’s Drew Jenkins also caught two touchdown passes. Jenkins caught five passes for 63 yards. White finished his night with four catches for 109 yards.

"We know that we can hit those [long passes] all the time," White said. "We’ve been repping those in practice all the time. It’s just a good feeling when it transfers to the game."

White’s three scores gave Central a 21-10 lead at halftime, despite running only 12 plays on offense in the first half and amassing 55 yards in penalties.

“He was on fire,” Central coach Jon McLaughlin. “Not just Jake, but also Aidan. He made some fantastic throws.”

The Tigers pushed their lead to 38-10 before Jacobs’ fullback Jacob Mobeck broke free for touchdown runs of 67 and 73 yards late in the game. Mobeck, a senior, ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Golden Eagles quarterback Cole Bhardwaj completed 11-of-26 passes for 201 yards with one interception.

Jacobs will miss the postseason for the second year in a row and only the third time since Mitz took over as coach before the 2010 season.

Central sacked Bhardwaj five times, and Tigers cornerback Reid Solberg recorded three of those sacks.

“Our game plan by Coach Lehr, our defensive coordinator was very good,” Solberg said. “We had one of our corners blitz every play.”

Central defensive end Brenden Parks was happy to see Solberg make a couple of big plays.

“It surprised me,” Parks said. “Seeing him come off the corner, I’m really proud of him. He’s really stepped up his game in the past few weeks.”

The Tigers will enter the playoffs on a three-game win streak and have won six of their past seven contests.

STAR OF THE GAME

Jake White, Crystal Lake Central, sr., WR/DB

White scored three touchdowns in the first half: two on long pass receptions and one on a punt return. He returned a punt 66 yards and hauled in scoring catches of 36 and 44 yards from QB Aidan Ellinger.

Crystal Lake Central 45, Jacobs 24

CLC 7 14 14 10 – 45

Jac 7 3 0 14 – 24

First quarter

Jac – Canty 6 run (Krahl kick), 8:52.

CLC – White 66 punt return (Cummings kick), 5:50.

Second quarter

Jac – FG Krahl 35, 11:00

CLC – White 36 pass from Ellinger (Cummings kick), 2:27.

CLC – White 44 pass from Ellinger (Cummings kick), 1:08.

Third quarter

CLC – Ellinger 5 run (Cummings kick), 8:14.

CLC – Jenkins 9 pass from Ellinger (Cummings kick), 1:02.

Fourth quarter

CLC – FG Cummings 31, 10:01.

Jac – Mobeck 67 run (Krahl kick), 8:54.

Jac – Mobeck 73 run (Krahl kick), 6:53.

CLC – Jenkins 19 from Ellinger (Cummings kick), 3:39.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Crystal Lake Central: Ellinger 5-31, Coss 12-39, Anderson 1-(minus 5), Madura 2-(minus 3), Team 2-(minus 1). Jacobs: Mobeck 14-176, Janchev 7-13, Canty 7-22, Bhardwaj 8-(minus 38), Team 4-(minus 38).

PASSING – Crystal Lake Central: Ellinger 14-21-1-232, Madura 0-2-0-0. Jacobs: Bhardwaj 11-26-1-201.

RECEIVING – Crystal Lake Central: White 4-109, Jenkins 5-63, Anderson 3-48, Coss 1-7, Bartesch 1-5. Jacobs: Stec 3-58, Mobeck 3-42, Anderson 3-81, Agenlian 1-8, Janchev 1-12.

TOTAL YARDS: Crystal Lake Central 293, Jacobs 336.