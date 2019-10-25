Dixon felon wanted in Whiteside County back in custody

DIXON – A 24-year-old Dixon man wanted in Whiteside County for, investigators say, bludgeoning a man in the head and stealing his cellphone was arrested Thursday afternoon by Dixon police responding to a report of a man with a gun.

Dayton James Hicks, formerly of Rock Falls, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. after police responded to the 300 block of West Graham Street, where they set up a perimeter on the south side of the road. They learned that Hicks fled to another house on the north side of the street, made contact with him there, and he came out and was arrested without incident, police said in a news release Thursday.

He did not have a gun.

The investigation continues and more arrests are pending, the release said. Details were not provided.

Hicks was charged Oct. 8 in Whiteside County Court with aggravated robbery, punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison, being a felon in possession of a weapon, which carries a mandatory 3 to 14 years, and aggravated battery, punishable by 2 to 5 years.

Investigators there say that on Sept. 22 at 11th Avenue and West Fifth Street, Hicks indicated he had a gun then took the man’s cellphone after repeatedly striking him in the head with a bludgeon.

He is charged in a separate Whiteside County case with misdemeanor aggravated assault. Charges were filed Oct. 11; details were unavailable Thursday.

In June 2018, Hicks was sentenced to 4 years’ probation for possession of a stolen firearm; as part of his plea agreement, charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, carrying a weapon in a bar and selling or using a blackjack were dismissed.

A petition to revoke his probation is pending.