Morris teen arrested in connection with stolen Grundy County squad car investigation

Grundy County Sheriff's Office vehicles are seen lined up outside the office's headquarters in Morris. Morris PD is investigating the theft of a Grundy County squad car, according to a release issued by MPD on Tuesday.

The Morris Police Department has made an arrest in the investigation of a stolen Grundy County squad car and weapons from the vehicle.

On Monday, MPD arrested Michael Naughton, 18, of Morris, for possession of a stolen firearm. That firearm, which had been missing from the squad, was recovered.

The incident happened about 4 a.m. on Oct. 14. Morris police were called to the residence of a Grundy County Sheriff's deputy for a reported burglary, and the deputy's squad car was missing.

The car was found unoccupied in the 500 block of West Illinois Avenue, but several items, including a firearm, were missing.

Police did not release additional information other than the suspect’s name, but said the investigation is ongoing.