April 21, 2024
Suburban News
Suburban News

Westmont Police Reports: October 29, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Police car (Shaw Local News Network)

Information in Police Reports was obtained from the Westmont Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery

Nicholas Prekwas, 31, of the100 block of North Cass Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 6:55 a.m. Oct. 12 with domestic battery in the 100 block of North Cass Avenue.

Property damage

• A window of a building in the zero to 100 block of West Quincy Street was reportedly vandalized between Oct. 4 and Oct. 7.

• Five hundred dollars worth of damage to a car window was reported between 1 a.m. and noon Oct. 13 in the 3500 block of Midwest Road.

Theft

• A laptop reportedly was stolen between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 2 from a business located in the 900 block of Pasquinelli Drive.

•  Jewelry valued at $376 reportedly was stolen between 12:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 5 from a bus parked in the 100 block of South Cass Avenue.

• A backpack and laptop valued at $479 reportedly were stolen between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 600 block of North Cass Avenue.

• A car part valued at $500 reportedly was stolen between 8 p.m. Oct. 10 and 8 a.m. Oct. 12 from a parked car in the 6700 block of Cedar Lane.

• A bicycle valued at $125 reportedly was stolen between 6:15 a.m. and 5:26 p.m. Oct. 14 in the zero to 100 block of West Burlington Avenue.

• License plates reportedly were stolen between 11:40 a.m. Oct. 16 and 11:10 a.m. Oct. 17 from a car in the 1100 block of South Williams Street.

Traffic violations

• Mark Melant, 29, of the 6800 block of Roberts Drive, Woodridge, was charged at 7:06 p.m. Oct. 10 with driving with a suspended license and improper lane use in the 5900 block of Cumnor Road.

• Adjo Yolo, 22, of the 100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 10:15 p.m. Oct. 14 with driving with a suspended license and speeding in the 5900 block of Deer Creek Lane.

• Ciara Kelley, 22, of the 11000 block of South Stewart Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 7:41 a.m. Oct. 15 with driving with a suspended license, speeding and no insurance in the 400 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Lizet Tapia, 28, of the 2600 block of West 15th Street, Chicago, was charged at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 15 with driving on a suspended license, disobeying a traffic signal and no insurance in the 6700 block of Cass Avenue.

• Michael Shableau, 39, of the 5300 block of Blodgett Avenue, Downers Grove, was charged at 9:01 p.m. Oct. 19 with driving on a suspended license and not having working tail lights in the 400 block of West Ogden Avenue.

