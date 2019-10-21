Westmont Police Reports: October 29, 2019

Information in Police Reports was obtained from the Westmont Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery

Nicholas Prekwas, 31, of the100 block of North Cass Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 6:55 a.m. Oct. 12 with domestic battery in the 100 block of North Cass Avenue.

Property damage

• A window of a building in the zero to 100 block of West Quincy Street was reportedly vandalized between Oct. 4 and Oct. 7.

• Five hundred dollars worth of damage to a car window was reported between 1 a.m. and noon Oct. 13 in the 3500 block of Midwest Road.

Theft

• A laptop reportedly was stolen between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 2 from a business located in the 900 block of Pasquinelli Drive.

• Jewelry valued at $376 reportedly was stolen between 12:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 5 from a bus parked in the 100 block of South Cass Avenue.

• A backpack and laptop valued at $479 reportedly were stolen between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 600 block of North Cass Avenue.

• A car part valued at $500 reportedly was stolen between 8 p.m. Oct. 10 and 8 a.m. Oct. 12 from a parked car in the 6700 block of Cedar Lane.

• A bicycle valued at $125 reportedly was stolen between 6:15 a.m. and 5:26 p.m. Oct. 14 in the zero to 100 block of West Burlington Avenue.

• License plates reportedly were stolen between 11:40 a.m. Oct. 16 and 11:10 a.m. Oct. 17 from a car in the 1100 block of South Williams Street.

Traffic violations

• Mark Melant, 29, of the 6800 block of Roberts Drive, Woodridge, was charged at 7:06 p.m. Oct. 10 with driving with a suspended license and improper lane use in the 5900 block of Cumnor Road.

• Adjo Yolo, 22, of the 100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 10:15 p.m. Oct. 14 with driving with a suspended license and speeding in the 5900 block of Deer Creek Lane.

• Ciara Kelley, 22, of the 11000 block of South Stewart Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 7:41 a.m. Oct. 15 with driving with a suspended license, speeding and no insurance in the 400 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Lizet Tapia, 28, of the 2600 block of West 15th Street, Chicago, was charged at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 15 with driving on a suspended license, disobeying a traffic signal and no insurance in the 6700 block of Cass Avenue.

• Michael Shableau, 39, of the 5300 block of Blodgett Avenue, Downers Grove, was charged at 9:01 p.m. Oct. 19 with driving on a suspended license and not having working tail lights in the 400 block of West Ogden Avenue.