Mueller leads Harvard past Woodstock in KRC matchup

Harvard senior Damon Mueller rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns as the Hornets defeated Woodstock, 28-21, Friday in their Kishwaukee River Conference football game at Woodstock’s Larry Dale Field.

Mueller scored his final touchdown on a 20-yard run with 6:58 remaining in the fourth quarter for the game-winner.

Mueller scored in the first quarter on a 1-yard run and in the second on a 59-yard run. Fullback Antonio Rodriguez scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter for the Hornets (3-5, 2-3).

Woodstock (1-7, 0-5) scored with 8:56 remaining on Michael Purkey’s 20-yard pass to Nathan Archambeau. That touchdown, along with Denis Gjoni’s 28-yard field goal in the third quarter tied the score at 21-21.

Purkey was 22 of 32 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Archambeau caught nine passes for 111 yards and both scores.

Austin Gibson scored from a yard out for the Blue Streaks’ other score.

Dylan Perkins led Harvard’s defense with 12 tackles.