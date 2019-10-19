April 20, 2023
Harvard Hornets football
Harvard Hornets football

Mueller leads Harvard past Woodstock in KRC matchup

By Shaw Local News Network
Harvard Hornets logo

Harvard Hornets logo

Harvard senior Damon Mueller rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns as the Hornets defeated Woodstock, 28-21, Friday in their Kishwaukee River Conference football game at Woodstock’s Larry Dale Field.

Mueller scored his final touchdown on a 20-yard run with 6:58 remaining in the fourth quarter for the game-winner.

Mueller scored in the first quarter on a 1-yard run and in the second on a 59-yard run. Fullback Antonio Rodriguez scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter for the Hornets (3-5, 2-3).

Woodstock (1-7, 0-5) scored with 8:56 remaining on Michael Purkey’s 20-yard pass to Nathan Archambeau. That touchdown, along with Denis Gjoni’s 28-yard field goal in the third quarter tied the score at 21-21.

Purkey was 22 of 32 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Archambeau caught nine passes for 111 yards and both scores.

Austin Gibson scored from a yard out for the Blue Streaks’ other score.

Dylan Perkins led Harvard’s defense with 12 tackles.

High School FootballWoodstock PrepsHarvard Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois