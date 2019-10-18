Richmond-Burton pulls away from Johnsburg in 2nd half

JOHNSBURG – Unbeaten Richmond-Burton wasn’t playing typical Rockets football early on during its 37-14 Kishwaukee River Conference win over Johnsburg on Friday night.

The Rockets, who came in averaging 47.4 points a game – while allowing only 3.5 a contest – were routinely beaten on both sides of the ball at the line of scrimmage during the first half and lost the time of possession battle in significant fashion.

In fact, only five minutes into the second quarter, Johnsburg already had run 34 plays, compared with only 12 by R-B.

But despite this huge discrepancy, the Rockets (8-0, 5-0) held a 14-7 lead just before halftime thanks in part to a first-quarter pick-six by defensive lineman Nick Ross and a second-quarter 80-yard touchdown run from Nick Legnaioli.

In fact, the Rockets were so sluggish, if not for Legnaioli's run, the Skyhawks (3-5, 2-3) would have outgained them in total first-half yardage.

"It's was a wake-up call for us," Rockets coach Mike Noll said. "We weren't playing physical; we weren't getting off the ball quickly. It was a mess for a while."

REBOUNDING STRONG

The Rockets took a 17-7 lead into the locker room at halftime thanks to a 31-yard field goal by Legnaioli as the horn sounded, and when they returned to the field, it became the Dalton Wood show.

Wood (20 carries, 84 yards), who leads the area in rushing touchdowns, tallied three TDs on the ground in a span of less than six minutes during the third quarter, giving him 21 total on the year. His tallies from 1, 3 and 7 yards helped turn a 10-point R-B lead into a 30-point advantage, and the floodgates were open,

"Their defense was really keying on me and doing everything they could to slow me down," Wood said. "But we did a nice job adjusting our blocking scheme and running traps that started opening up bigger holes for me to run through."

The Skyhawks scored the game's final points on the first play of the fourth quarter when quarterback Ian Boal connected with receiver David Claudio on a 9-yard TD pass.

INTIMIDATING 'D'

The difference-maker was the Rockets' secondary, which intercepted three passes. After Ross's interception in the first quarter, R-B got a pick from Logan Hutson, and two interceptions from senior cornerback Maxx Lomas.

In total, the Rockets forced five turnovers.

"Turnovers and field position are such an underrated part of the game," Noll said. "When our guys start flipping the field like that and getting the ball back in their territory like we did numerous times, it takes so much pressure off our offense."

R-B and Johnsburg met earlier this season in Week 3. The Rockets pummeled the Skyhawks in that game, 47-0. This one had a drastically different feel.

"I reminded our players of that first game when we talked in the postgame huddle," Skyhawks coach Sam Lesniak said. "I told them to look at how far they've come since then. We were right there with an unbeaten team for half the game before we made some critical mistakes later on."

He also thanked his seniors, who played in their final home game of their careers.

"I'm so proud of those guys," Lesniak said. "The amount of effort the entire team has put into getting better week after week says a lot about our character. We knew this would be a physical game against a really physical opponent, and we did our best to match them."

STAR OF THE GAME

Dalton Wood, Richmond-Burton, sr., RB

Wood's three third quarter TDs in less than six minutes swung the momentum pendulum drastically back in Richmond-Burton's favor.

QUICK STATS

Richmond-Burton 7 10 20 0 – 37

Johnsburg 7 0 0 7 – 14

First quarter

R-B – Ross 21 interception return (Legnaoli kick), 11:00

J – Shedbalkar 1 run (Broderick kick), 6:17

Second quarter

R-B – Legnaioli 80 run (Legnaioli kick), 11:12

R-B – Legnaioli 31 FG, 0:00

Third quarter

R-B – D. Wood 1 run (Legnaioli kick), 8:49

R-B – D. Wood 3 run (Legnaioli kick), 6:10

R-B – D. Wood 6 run (kick failed), 3:07

Fourth quarter

J – Claudio 9 pass from Boal (Broderick kick), 11:53