Prairie Ridge romps past Cary-Grove for rivalry win

CARY – Prairie Ridge coaches will need discerning eyes to find much to critique about the Wolves’ performance on Friday night.

Prairie Ridge scored on its first three possessions against Cary-Grove, held the Trojans scoreless for three quarters and dominated what has become the Fox Valley Conference’s best rivalry game over the past decade for a 42-7 victory at Al Bohrer Field.

“We won the line of scrimmage, we got our kids in space and they made plays,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “There’s not too much we’re going to look at and say, ‘That was bad. We need to improve here.’ We will, we’ll find some things, but that was a great game by our guys.”

The game between the teams who own the last three Class 6A state championships (Prairie Ridge in 2016 and 2017; C-G in 2018) lacked the usual drama thanks to the Wolves’ efficient offense and stifling defense. It was the most lopsided margin between the two teams since C-G's 48-6 win in 2006.

Prairie Ridge (7-1, 7-1) took advantage early of good field position when C-G fumbled a pitch and punter Jameson Sheehan then had to rush his kick deep in his own territory. The Wolves, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, scored in six plays on Taidhgin Trost’s 13-yard run, the first of his three touchdowns.

On their next possession, quarterback Connor Lydon hit Trost for a 63-yard touchdown pass.

“It was great with our defense firing out, stopping them real quick and our offense punching it in,” Lydon said. “It felt great. The biggest thing we emphasized this week is that last year we were up 14-0 and we got complacent and stopped playing. No matter what the score was, we were going to keep playing as hard as we could on every single play. I think we did that tonight.”

Safety Kyle Koelblinger got into the act on offense, scoring on a 10-yard run from the fullback position in the Wolves’ triple-option. Fullback Carter Evans lined up most of the game on defense and helped keep the Trojans (6-2, 6-2) in check.

Prairie Ridge built a 35-0 lead before Trojans running back Arik Mistak scored on a 13-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

“It was so fun, you know,” Wolves linebacker Matt Loucks said. “It’s a game I’ll remember for the rest of my life. It started in practice all week. We were doing the little things to make everything better. They all clicked tonight and it was good.”

Prairie Ridge is tied with Huntley for the FVC lead with one game remaining. The Wolves host Crystal Lake South (4-4), while the Red Raiders play at Dundee-Crown (0-8).

The start of the game was just what C-G did not need.

“Against a team like this, it was huge to get that big confidence boost in the beginning,” Schremp said. “We remembered what happened last year. Our defense shut them down again and we scored, and we kept building confidence.”

Loucks said the Wolves wanted to keep pressing.

“We knew we had to keep going, keep our foot on the gas and not let up, because they’re a team that can come back at any time,” he said.

The Wolves held fullback Blake Skol, the area’s third-leading rusher, to 20 yards on 18 carries. There was no room for Skol to run up the middle.

“They get a lot of guys to the ball, fast,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “They do a great job keeping their playmakers free, No. 7 (Josh Crandall) and 8 (Koelblinger), get those guys to the football. Give them credit, they outplayed us. They played a great game.”

Trost finished with 119 yards from scrimmage on nine touches, with three touchdowns. His first catch gave him seven receiving touchdowns for the season on seven catches. He later caught a 3-yard pass that was not a touchdown.

STAR OF THE GAME

Carter Evans, Prairie Ridge, jr., FB-LB

Evans rushed 12 times for 43 yards and played his first significant amount of time on defense, where he had two tackles for losses and helped limit C-G to 160 total yards.

QUICK STATS

Prairie Ridge 42, Cary-Grove 7

Prairie Ridge 14 7 14 7 – 42

Cary-Grove 0 0 0 7 – 7

First quarter

PR–Trost 13 run (Koelblinger kick), 7:07.

PR–Trost 63 pass from Lydon (Koelblinger kick), 2:33.

Second quarter

PR–Koelblinger 10 run (Koelblinger kick), 6:27.

Third quarter

PR–Lydon 5 run (Koelblinger kick), 6:15.

PR–Trost 22 run (Koelblinger kick), 1:22.

Fourth quarter

CG–Mistak 13 run (N. Splitt), 11:22.

PR–Lydon 1 run (Koelblinger kick), 2:55.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Prairie Ridge: Trost 7-53, Evans 12-43, Brown 6-33, Lydon 8-27, Koelblinger 4-24, Team 5-minus 4. Totals: 41-178. Cary-Grove: Eleftheriou 12-69, Mistak 5-43, Skol 18-20, J. Splitt 1-3, Sheehan 1-3, N. Hissong 1-2. Totals: 40-147.

PASSING–Prairie Ridge: Lydon 4-5-0-120. Cary-Grove: Sheehan 2-6-2-22, Eleftheriou 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING–Prairie Ridge: Trost 2-66, Goudschaal 1-28, Concialdi 1-26. Cary-Grove: Carlson 1-13, Desmet 1-9.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Prairie Ridge 298, Cary-Grove 169.