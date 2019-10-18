Huntley piles up nearly 500 total yards in win over Burlington Central

HUNTLEY – At this time of the season, having already dealt with the most rigorous part of his team’s schedule, Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak is allowing himself to think about the future.

And at the same time, despite the Red Raiders’ 64-13 lopsided victory over Burlington Central Friday night, Zimolzak also allows himself to be picky. Watching his team commit 11 penalties for 90 yards certainly provides plenty of conversation fodder for an upcoming film session and the next week’s practices.

“Our aggressive nature on defense lends itself to a certain amount of penalties,” Zimolzak said. “But it’s the selfish penalties that we have to stop. We’ve benched players for selfish penalties and those are the types we have to fix, especially heading into the playoffs.”

DEFENSIVE GEM

Huntley’s defense, with the exception of two big plays, was overpowering against the Rockets. After surrendering 157 total yards and 13 points in the first half, Huntley (7-1, 7-1 Fox Valley Conference) held BC to 13 total yards and no points in the second half, including minus-8 yards of rushing.

Linebacker Brady Wilke led the charge, recording two of his team’s three sacks, as the Raiders’ quickness was too much for Burlington (3-5, 3-5) to handle.

“All the time we talk about discipline, discipline, discipline,” Wilke said. “We gave up a couple of big plays, but we focus on the next play, the next possession. We have some young guys on defense and we just pick each other up all the time.”

UNSTOPPABLE OFFENSE

The Raiders’ offense, meanwhile, was equally impressive on its side of the ball, rolling up 491 total yards, including 353 on the ground. Quarterback Bruno Bosman rushed 11 times for 165 yards and two scores, while running back Ryder Havens slashed his way to 93 yards and three TDs. Huntley had 258 rushing yards by halftime while charging to a 43-13 lead.

“We really had a nice running game tonight, but our goal was to come in and balance out the running with the passing,” Havens said. “We made a few mistakes with penalties tonight, but overall I think we put it all together. We need to have balance if we’re going to be a force in the playoffs.”

Huntley scored on its first nine possessions. The only time the Raiders didn’t score was when they ran the running clock out in the fourth quarter.

Bosman scored on runs of 9 and 22 yards while also throwing an 11-yard scoring pass to Alex Denniston. Havens, meanwhile, scored from 10- and 4-yards out during the opening quarter while Alex Janke bolted in from the 1-yard line after returning an interception 40 yards. Bosman added a 14-yard run in the third quarter, Havens tallied from 1-yard out, and Pasty Ricciardi closed the barrage with a 7-yard dash early in the fourth quarter.

MAKING THEIR MARK

Burlington’s two scores came from Jake Lenschow (5 carries, 96 yards, 1 reception for 49 yards), who scored on runs of 70 and 5 yards. Rockets coach Brian Melvin praised his team’s effort, despite it being overmatched on both lines of scrimmage.

“We’re right there. We’re close. We just need to take that next step,” Melvin said. “But it’s not for lack of effort. We’re so young, but we’re going to fix it.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Bruno Bosman

Huntlety, jr., QB

Bosman rushed 11 times for 165 yards, scored two touchdowns, and completed 12-of-15 passes for 138 yards and one TD.

QUICK STATS

Burlington Central 7 6 0 0 - 13

Huntley 22 21 14 7 - 64

First quarter

H – Bosman 9 run (Vavra kick), 7:53

H – Havens 10 run (Vavra kick), 2:40

B – Lenschow 70 run (Solomon kick), 1:12

H – Havens 4 run (Ricciardi pass from Janke), :10

Second quarter

H – Denniston 11 pass from Bosman (Vavra kick), 7:28

H – Janke 1 run (Vavra kick), 7:07

B – Lenschow 10 run (kick failed), 4:15

H – Bosman 22 run (Vavra kick), 2:27

Third quarter

H – Bosman 14 run (Vavra kick), 9:12

H – Havens 1 run (Vavra kick), 5:24

Fourth quarter

H – Ricciardi 7 run (Coleman kick), 8:38